SilverSky President Jason McGinnis Named an Executive of the Year in 2022 International Business Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced that president Jason McGinnis was recognized as an Executive of the Year in the 19th Annual International Business Awards.

Receiving a bronze Stevie Award in the computer services category, McGinnis was recognized for his leadership and commitment to offering a uniquely powerful mixture of cybersecurity innovations as well as unmatched customer service around the world. McGinnis has played a lengthy role in furthering the company's international growth as well its stance as a cost-effective yet military-grade provider of proven security services.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories. Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About SilverSky

Organizations of all sizes face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky levels the playing field and enables companies, regardless of their size, to access enterprise-grade cybersecurity to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. SilverSky offers one of the most comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solutions in the industry. Delivered as a managed services model, SilverSky MDR makes powerful cybersecurity simple, affordable, and accessible to organizations of all sizes and across industries. Customer environments are monitored 24x7x365 by highly skilled security operations analysts in SilverSky SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational cybersecurity success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

