YouTuber Uses Platform to Help Single Mom in Need of Lawn Tools

YouTuber Uses Platform to Help Single Mom in Need of Lawn Tools

CROWN POINT, Ind., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yard Mastery Inc and EGO Power Plus (Chervon) partnered together to donate $12,000 cash and $1,500 in lawn equipment to a victim of domestic violence.

Hear Mariana's story of escape from abuse and how EGO Power Plus and Yard Mastery helped her family in a time of need.

Mariana escaped domestic violence in 2019 with the help of services from St Jude House in Crown Point. She now lives in Lake County, IN, with her two children.

The $12,000 went to help with repairs around her home and for Mariana and her children to go on a summer vacation.

"I was here to create some content and also do some filming for EGO battery powered tools," said Allyn Hane, the owner of Yard Mastery Inc.

Hane is also the owner of the YouTube channel The Lawn Care Nut, which has more than 500,000 subscribers. He started his channel in Crown Point.

"When we heard that Mariana was in need of some tools just like these, we saw the chance to be a blessing to her," Hane said.

Yard Mastery and EGO also donated a combined $5,000 to St Jude House. Mariana was a client of St Jude House in 2019, and it was able to connect her with Yard Mastery and EGO.

"Our company believes in giving back, and it's great when partners like EGO believe the same way," said Josh Whitford, co-founder of Yard Mastery Inc.

"In this case we are not only helping Mariana and St Jude House, we are using our platform to spread an important message," Whitford said.

Yard Mastery Inc is an e-commerce business with "DIY First" as its goal. It partners with brands and develops its own products to meet the challenges faced by today's homeowners.

The Lawn Care Nut is a YouTube channel with 500,000 subscribers providing free lawn care tips to homeowners. The goal of the channel is to help other DIY "lawn care nuts."

St Jude's provides services to victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault and their dependent children.

Media Contact: anthony@yardmastery.com

Video link: https://youtu.be/ZgEAX_i53ww?t=720

Social Media Links

The Lawn Care Nut Youtube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjF378bQhLKO-ISsrHE7ng

Yard Mastery Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/yardmastery/

EGO Power Plus Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/egopowerplus/

Yard Mastery FaceBook

https://www.facebook.com/yardmastery

EGO Power Plus Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/egopowerplus

Pictured here is Ryan Elinkowski, director, St Jude House, Buffy Adams, director of development, St Jude House, Allyn Hane, president, Yard Mastery Inc, and Josh Whitford, co-founder, Yard Mastery Inc. (PRNewswire)

Pictured here in the center are Mariana with her children along with members and associates from St Jude House and Yard Mastery Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yard Mastery, Inc