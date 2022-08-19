Apex Tool Group Announces Pete Dyke as SVP, Chief Human Resource Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Tool Group today announced the appointment of Pete Dyke to SVP, Chief Human Resource Officer. He will serve on the Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Jim Roberts, Chief Executive Officer. Dyke will commence his duties on Monday, August 22.

Pete Dyke, SVP, Chief Human Resource Officer, Apex Tool Group (PRNewswire)

Apex Tool Group today announced the appointment of Pete Dyke to SVP, Chief Human Resource Officer.

Dyke has over twenty years of executive HR leadership experience with prominent brands like General Electric, Pentair and Innovative Water Care. He most recently served as the CHRO of Hillenbrand, Inc., where he developed and implemented the company's first DEI action plan and transformed a decentralized organization structure into a globally consolidated operating model.

"I am very excited to join Apex Tool Group, which has a rich and deep legacy producing world-class hand and power tools. As a woodworker, I'm very familiar with the outstanding brands represented by ATG. My top priority in leading the Human Resources function is ensuring that our associates have opportunities to make a meaningful impact for our customers while simultaneously growing their careers in a way that aligns with their professional needs," said Dyke.

"Pete has significant experience driving HR, operations, and overall business process transformations. I am confident that this appointment will elevate ATG's mission to become a high-performance organization," said Roberts.

Dyke has a Master of Labor Relations and a bachelor's degree in International Relations and Economics from Michigan State University.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-performance hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electrical soldering products for industrial, commercial and demanding do-it-yourself applications. ATG designs, manufacturers, markets, and sells proprietary brands, including GEARWRENCH®, Crescent®, SATA®, Cleco®, Weller®, and APEX®. ATG serves a multitude of global markets, including motor vehicle, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. Learn more at www.apextoolgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apex Tool Group