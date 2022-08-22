Appriss Insights, an Equifax Company, Launches Enhancements to Background Screening Tools CrimSmart™ and TraceSmart™

Enhancements Designed to Provide a More Robust and Streamlined Solution for CRAs

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appriss Insights , an Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) company, has launched enhancements to its CrimSmart™ and TraceSmart™ products, which are solutions designed to help background screening firms provide faster results and reduce dead-end investigations, shrink coverage gaps, and expand address history data used by background screeners.

"CrimSmart and TraceSmart are changing how the background screening industry gathers and optimizes national-criminal and address history data," said Brian Matthews, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Appriss Insights, an Equifax company. "These next-generation products and their unique features lead to faster results and fewer dead-end investigations. They are innovative, data-driven solutions that will help background screeners make better decisions."

CrimSmart is a national criminal pointer solution that provides traditional criminal records alongside Appriss Insights' incarceration records. The solution's algorithm helps point background screening firms to criminal records they may typically ignore during the background screening process due to lack of available matching identifiers. Background screeners engaged in early testing with CrimSmart have identified up to 13% more high-confidence records per search.

TraceSmart produces a measurable lift compared to traditional address history solutions. Unlike conventional pointer products, TraceSmart delivers incarceration records apart from traditional address trace information, allowing background screeners to potentially uncover additional jurisdictions where further research is warranted. Early adopters of TraceSmart have reported up to 30% more high-confidence jurisdiction matches per search.

The CrimSmart and TraceSmart enhancements include newly released individual filtering options that allow background screeners to customize the kind of information they receive from search results to help drive more efficient decisions. Each product is a stand-alone solution, but they are most effective when implemented as a bundled pair that forms a comprehensive name and jurisdiction development solution.

Both CrimSmart and TraceSmart are available to background screening firms. Learn more about how Appriss Insights data supports background screeners at the Appriss Insights website .

ABOUT APPRISS INSIGHTS, AN EQUIFAX COMPANY

Appriss Insights, an Equifax Company, delivers breakthrough data and analytics solutions to reduce people-based risk, mitigate fraud and meet compliance mandates. As the nation's most comprehensive and trusted source of risk and criminal justice intelligence, we offer timely, reliable insights through vertical partners on AI-driven, SaaS-based cloud architecture. We enable commercial enterprises and government agencies to build trust and safety while improving operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit www.apprissinsights.com .

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

Andrew Smith for Appriss Insights, an Equifax Company

andrew.smith@equifax.com

Daniel Jenkins for Equifax

mediainquiries@equifax.com

