Five Star Call Centers to Present at The Customer Service Revolution this fall

The Customer Service Revolution annually brings together world-renowned speakers and brand executives, from across industries, for 2 days of customer experience education and training.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 22, 2022 PRNewswire/ -- The DiJulius Group is pleased to announce that Five Star Call Centers' Chief Client Officer, Joel Sylvester, will be speaking at this year's Customer Service Revolution.

Best-in-class organizations from across the world will travel to Cleveland, Ohio, this November 8-9, to learn new strategies to provide world-class experiences from Joel Sylvester and other experts. Five Star Call Centers will also be represented as a gold sponsor at the event.

For more information and to register, visit: http://customerservicerevolution.com/.

The Customer Service Revolution features top customer service and motivational speakers, best-selling authors, and brand executives from across industries. This year's lineup is the strongest compilation of Customer Experience experts and executives from world-class brands, view the full list of speakers here: http://customerservicerevolution.com/speakers/.

As a call center outsourcer for customer service and product support for over 35 years, the Five Star Call Centers team has mastered the art of bringing the best customer experiences – 24/7/365. Their team is ready to provide outstanding support through inbound call, email, chat, text, outbound call support and social media. With clients in a variety of industries – finance, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and professional services – Five Star Call Centers has the right experience to bring to the table. Visit fivestarcallcenters.com to learn more.

Joel Sylvester is a leader in the call center industry with over 25 years' experience. He is currently a partner and Chief Client officer at Five Star Call Centers. Joel will be presenting a session where you can learn how to leverage the right technology in your call center to boost your customer satisfaction scores. AI, IVA's, recruitment technology, and more will be covered.

About The DiJulius Group

The DiJulius Group (http://www.thedijuliusgroup.com), headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is the leading authority on world-class customer experience. The DiJulius Group's relentless mission is to help your organization change the world by creating a customer service revolution.

To learn more about The DiJulius Group or the Customer Service Revolution, contact Events@thedijuliusgroup.com, or call 216-839-1430.

SOURCE The DiJulius Group