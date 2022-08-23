CCRM Fertility Acquires The Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science

Leading fertility treatment network broadens its world-class fertility operations and services

with Tri-State Area expansion

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced the acquisition of The Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science (IRMS), a fertility center with 11 reproductive endocrinologists and eight offices throughout New Jersey and New York. The strategic addition of IRMS furthers CCRM Fertility's growth trajectory and brings its world-class proprietary reproductive medicine expertise to IRMS offices and patients. CCRM Fertility will now serve 11 major metropolitan areas with 34 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Since its founding in 1987, CCRM Fertility has specialized in the most advanced fertility treatments and has achieved unparalleled accomplishments in the industry. CCRM Fertility built an innovative fertility platform, consistently invests in leading physicians and research, and achieves some of the highest in vitro fertilization (IVF) live birth rates in the U.S. CCRM Fertility continues to expand into new markets and services at an unprecedented pace.

Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM Fertility, said the acquisition is just one piece to the company's overall growth strategy, further strengthening its commitment to its patients, physicians, technologies, fertility care and research.

"Bringing IRMS into the CCRM Fertility family made perfect sense. It has a longstanding reputation for world-class services, personalized fertility treatment and access to care through convenient locations," Pardew said. "We are confident IRMS's diverse and experienced team of physicians and embryologists will be an excellent addition to the CCRM Fertility team. Our combined commitment to quality care and innovative solutions now makes us one of the largest and most advanced network of fertility clinics servicing North America."

"The IRMS team is incredibly excited to join the CCRM Fertility network as we expand our philosophy of care throughout the State of New Jersey and beyond," said IRMS Clinical Director Dr. Debbra Keegan. "We chose CCRM Fertility because of our common commitment to patient-centric care, best practices in medicine and scientific expertise. We look forward to this partnership bringing yet another level of superior reproductive care to our valuable patients."

CCRM Fertility specializes in pioneering fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third-party reproduction and egg donation. The addition of IRMS combines the companies' scientific advances, laboratory techniques and full suite of reproductive services reinforcing CCRM Fertility as a forerunner in the field of fertility.

About IRMS

Since its inception in 1995, IRMS has been recognized as one of the nation's leading fertility centers, providing patients with state-of-the-art treatment, supported by the latest scientific innovations in the field of reproductive medicine. These innovations have greatly expanded the scope of practice in terms of the patients that reproductive endocrinologists can now serve. IRMS has been at the forefront of both inclusion and education of these patient populations so they too can manage their reproductive lives and potential. IRMS has earned a stellar reputation for their success rates using SET (Single Embryo Transfer), increasing the efficiency of each IVF cycle. The physicians and staff of IRMS have taken on a significant role as advocates for coverage and access to care, for patients within their own practice as well as through advancing legislation in both New Jersey and New York. For more information on IRMS, please visit www.sbivf.com.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility has 34 locations in North America, serving patients in 11 major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com .

