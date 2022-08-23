Create Your Own Haven At Home With A Luxury Limited-Time Collection From RumHaven and Craig Conover's Sewing Down South

RumHaven and the Southern Charm star-turned-home goods connoisseur have teamed up to help fans transform their home into an oasis

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Gallo's RumHaven , made with premium Caribbean rum and real coconut water, today announced an exciting new partnership with Southern Charm star and Sewing Down South co-founder, Craig Conover. To help home enthusiasts experience a more blissful living experience, RumHaven and Sewing Down South are releasing a limited-edition capsule 'Coconut Collection' that will transform any home into a tropical paradise.

With increased time spent at home, the desire to turn personal spaces into a relaxing retreat has surged. According to a recent study1, the global furniture market is likely to increase by 21% by the end of 2028. The Coconut Collection from RumHaven by Sewing Down South was born out of the idea that everyone should feel inspired to find a piece of paradise in the comfort of their home - no travel needed. The collection, available for only a limited time, consists of three products in a custom, never before seen tropical print inspired by one of RumHaven's key ingredients - real coconut water.

Tropical Throw Pillow (Cover: $50 ; Cover with Premium Insert $65 ) : Made with a substantial twill-like woven fabric, this pillow print marries RumHaven's tropical vibe with Sewing Down South's coastal aesthetic.

Coconut Candle ($34) : The soy and hand-poured candle will send you straight to paradise with the smooth, sweet smells of coconut, inspired by RumHaven.

Cocktail Coaster Set ($10) : No oasis is complete without a refreshing drink! The coasters adorned with the limited-edition design will keep your table watermark-free. Break in your new oasis with a delicious RumHaven Cocktail. : No oasis is complete without a refreshing drink! The coasters adorned with the limited-edition design will keep your table watermark-free. Break in your new oasis with a delicious

"We believe in the importance of making space for naturally rejuvenating moments in the comfort of one's home," says Brandon Lieb, VP of Marketing for Spirit of Gallo. "Our partnership with Sewing Down South has allowed us to physically bring this to life for our fans through the items in the collection, which will help them transform their homes into the haven they've always dreamed of, all while enjoying a RumHaven cocktail."

"Sewing and design have always been a point of inspiration and a way for me to decompress," says Sewing Down South co-founder, Craig Conover. "That's why I'm so excited to partner with RumHaven to create a collection with the intent to help others decompress and create a relaxing, natural-inspired space."

The Coconut Collection from RumHaven by Sewing Down South is available to preorder now online at www.sewingdownsouth.com and in the Sewing Down South Charleston Flagship store. Hurry, only limited quantities are available!

About RumHaven

RumHaven is an uncomplicated spirit made with premium Caribbean rum, real coconut water and pure cane sugar offering a clean and refreshing taste without artificial flavors or preservatives, bottled at 42 proof. RumHaven is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, Camarena Tequila, High Noon, New Amsterdam Vodka, RumChata and more. Visit www.rumhaven.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits, now enjoyed by people around the world at occasions ranging from a day at the beach to a fine, after-dinner drink. Known best for E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and the highly acclaimed High Noon Sun Sips, Spirit of Gallo also delivers RumChata, Stratusphere Gin, RumHaven and esteemed partner-owned brands such as The Dalmore, Diplomatico, Don Fulano, and Grupo Montenegro. Spirit of Gallo portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com

About Sewing Down South

Sewing Down South was founded by Craig Conover, the star of Bravo's hit reality TV show, Southern Charm. Sewing has been a point of inspiration, an outlet for creativity, a method to decompress, and a way to stay true to himself. Craig carefully handpicks the patterns and designs, taking inspiration from Charleston, the coastal city in which the brand was founded. For more information, visit www.sewingdownsouth.com or follow along on social @sewingdownsouth

