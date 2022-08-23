Curebase Names Medical Research Veteran Sean Lynch as VP of Clinical Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has named veteran clinical research executive Sean Lynch as vice president of clinical operations.

Curebase's decentralized clinical trial (DCT) model ensures more diverse studies because unique populations – which typically are underrepresented in clinical trials – can be included. The company's platform empowers sponsors, CROs, and physicians from practices of all sizes to conduct clinical research, including private practices, independent clinics, and large academic research sites. The addition of Lynch will allow Curebase to further advance these clinical relationships and help to build a stronger clinical research industry.

"Sean is an experienced clinical trial professional with a strong business development background, which makes him ideal to lead our clinical operations," said Tom Lemberg, founder and chief executive officer of Curebase. "His ability to organize and motivate clinical trial teams and his project management training will drive growth for the company while opening up opportunities for more people to participate in medical research."

Prior to joining Curebase, Lynch was senior director of clinical project management at biotechnology research company TrialSpark. He also served as senior director of global sales and senior project manager at clinical research organization (CRO), Syntactz. He worked for nearly seven years at healthcare IT and clinical research company Quintile (now IQVIA) as senior clinical data team lead and data manager.

"The clinical trial process is broken," said Lynch. "Only two out of every 100 Americans have ever participated in a clinical trial. That's why Curebase's mission to enable any patient anywhere to participate in a clinical trial is so inspiring."

Lynch earned a postgraduate diploma in clinical trials from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of London, and a bachelor's degree in genetics at University College Cork in Ireland.

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

