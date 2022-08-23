IXL Announces Google Classroom Add-on to Streamline Educational Experiences

The new add-on was Google Classroom's most-used partner integration during the past 6 months

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL , the personalized learning platform used by more than 13 million students, now offers a new add-on for Google Classroom , the popular learning management system (LMS) used by millions of students and teachers around the world. The add-on creates a seamless way for schools using Google Classroom and IXL to help educators simplify class management, personalize learning and capitalize on valuable instructional time. The add-on is available for Google Workspace customers with the Teaching & Learning Upgrade or Google Workspace for Education Plus, and an IXL school or district license.

"IXL and Google closely collaborated to develop a tool that helps teachers spend less time on logistics and focus more on student learning," said Suzanne Pelz, Vice President of Engineering at IXL Learning. "Schools using Google Classroom can now more deeply integrate IXL's powerful platform into daily instruction to make a bigger positive impact on student achievement."

A smooth, simple and safe integration

IXL's Google Classroom add-on provides easy access to IXL's most useful features, helping schools quickly register students, devote more time to teaching and enrich students' learning. Educators can assign coursework based on IXL skills, get on-demand assessment data from the Real-Time Diagnostic and access other important instructional resources directly from Google Classroom. If teachers need a deeper dive into IXL's actionable analytics, they can navigate to IXL directly from Google Classroom and be automatically signed in. Single sign-on and roster matching capabilities make it simple to set up and manage classes, while technology administrators can enable the add-on in minutes with minimal maintenance required.

IXL is an IMS Global Trusted Application and adheres to the highest standards of privacy and security. Additionally, IXL and Google worked hand-in-hand to ensure a reliable and safe integration of the two systems.

Effortlessly access resources with IXL's integrations

IXL's integrations seamlessly connect schools to vital educational resources that enhance teachers' ability to deliver differentiated instruction and boost student achievement. IXL's most helpful pages can be accessed securely by students through trusted single sign-on providers and learning management systems, eliminating the need to sign in separately or remember additional passwords. IXL's auto-rostering options also make it easy for educators to get started and ensure that rosters are always up to date. In addition to IXL's Google Classroom add-on, the platform offers LMS integrations with Schoology , Canvas and D2L Brightspace that provide similar capabilities.

IXL's award-winning personalized learning experience

IXL is an end-to-end teaching and learning solution that includes a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and personalized guidance, instructional resources and classroom engagement tools, a first-of-its-kind assessment suite and actionable analytics for districts, schools, classrooms and individual learners.

Additionally, IXL offers district partnership, professional learning and implementation services. All integrated into a single platform, each component is designed to work together in harmony to give educators the tools and insights they need to maximize learning for every single student.

About IXL

Currently used by 13 million students and in all of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform that provides a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 110 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Wyzant , Education.com , ABCya , Vocabulary.com and Curiosity Media . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

