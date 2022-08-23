Smart China Expo 2022 Key Projects Signing Ceremony (Online)

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing:

On August 22nd, the Smart China Expo (SCE) 2022 Key Projects Signing Ceremony was successfully held online in Chongqing. A total of 70 business projects were signed with an RMB212.1 billion investment contract value.

Under the theme of SCE: "Smart Technology: Empowering Economy, Enriching Life", the signing ceremony saw Chongqing match with industrial leaders from home and abroad and signed a series of major cooperation projects focusing on key areas such as big data and smart technology. 54 projects with an investment contract value of more than RMB1 billion were landed, of which 80% were projects of strategic emerging industries. These projects will further expand Chongqing's smart technology industry and add new impetus to the building of a "Smart Manufacturing Powerhouse" and a "Renowned Smart City".

In the field of smart and internet-connected new energy vehicles, 18 projects, focusing on boosting the parts and components industry, have been signed with a contract investment value of RMB83.3 billion, improving and strengthening the industrial chain.

In the fields of software information and technological innovation, starting from industrial software, we advanced the tertiary industry by leveraging the advantages of the manufacturing sector, and signed 14 projects attracting a total contract investment of RMB33 billion from investors of well-known enterprises such as Kingdee, and Perfect World, contributing to the acceleration of industrial agglomeration.

In a bid to boost smart manufacturing of the electronics and equipment industries to enable more industry-leading enterprises to take the lead and promote upgrade in those industries, 13 projects were signed with a total contract investment value of RMB22.4 billion, including a 6-inch IGBT wafer production line, an 8-inch wafer fabrication method, and the Chongqing Institute of Carbon-based Integrated Circuits of Peking University.

A total of 6 projects worth RMB12.8 billion were signed to advance the biomedicine industry, including the R&D and industrialization of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), demonstration base of innovation, and industrial application of boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT), nuclear medicine and health technology, and new micro-dose medical CBS-CT machine production line.

In addition, a group of projects was signed on new energy, new material, private equity, and other industries.

According to a person in charge of Chongqing Municipal Bureau of Investment Promotion and Facilitation, they will maintain a log management system to follow up with these projects and exercise special supervision and inspection over all projects signed in SCE 2022. They will ensure that the responsibilities for Districts/Counties (Economic Development Zones) and project owners are fulfilled. They will also strengthen the integration, coordination, service, and supervision of all investment promotion departments. All efforts are made to facilitate early implementation of these projects.

On August 22, the Smart China Expo (SCE) 2022 Key Projects Signing Ceremony was held online in Chongqing. (Photo provided to iChongqing) (PRNewswire)

