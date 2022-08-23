Users Recommend These Three Low-Code Business Process Management Software for Automating Daily Tasks, Says SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Low-Code Business Process Management Data Quadrant, naming three providers as Gold Medalist.

A low-code business process management (BPM) platform enables API-level process automation with minimal coding or technical knowledge, allowing both business users and IT to leverage the system. Low-code BPM platforms serve many of the functions of traditional BPM tools, including process mapping, design, and analysis.

Low-code BPM empowers employees to rapidly create and deliver business applications and automate processes with little to no coding experience. However, organizations may face some barriers to change and adoption, so choosing a platform with excellent product training or resources is essential.

To support organizations searching for the right low-code BPM software solution for their unique needs, SoftwareReviews has identified the top providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 861 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Low-Code BPM Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

OutSystems , 8.6 CS, ranked high for business value creation. , 8.6 CS, ranked high for business value creation.

Nintex , 8..5 CS, ranked high for its process workflow designer. , 8..5 CS, ranked high for its process workflow designer.

Appian Low-Code Automation, 8.4 CS, ranked high for ease of data integration. , 8.4 CS, ranked high for ease of data integration.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated Low-Code BPM category page,

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

