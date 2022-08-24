Truist appoints industry veteran Scott Stanzel as EVP, chief communications officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Scott Stanzel will join the company as executive vice president and chief communications officer, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Stanzel will report to Chief Legal Officer and Head of Public Affairs Ellen Fitzsimmons and will lead the bank's corporate communications function, overseeing internal and external communications from the bank's Charlotte, North Carolina, headquarters.

Scott Stanzel to join Truist as chief communications officer, effective Oct. 1. (PRNewswire)

"Scott is a forward-thinking, compelling leader with an extensive banking, technology and public sector background. His experience and insights will immediately help Truist even more constructively and impactfully engage our numerous stakeholders," said Fitzsimmons. "Transparent, accountable, actionable and timely communication is critical to advancing Truist's purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, and we look forward to the expertise and contributions Scott will bring to our team. Additionally, we are deeply grateful to Brian Davis for his service as head of communications and pleased he will be taking on a new role at Truist, which will be announced soon."

Stanzel brings decades of corporate communications, public sector and leadership experience. He most recently served as managing vice president for corporate communications at Capital One Financial Corporation. Before joining Capital One, he served in communications roles at Amazon and Microsoft. Previously, Stanzel served as deputy White House press secretary during the George W. Bush administration.

"Truist is purpose-built for the banking needs of consumers and businesses and is extremely well positioned in the marketplace as a top 10 U.S. bank. I am honored to join Truist and lead a growing communications team that provides confidence to our clients and inspiration to our teammates at a time of transformational change in the industry and economy," said Stanzel.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $545 billion as of June 30, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

