Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB1,670.1 million ( US$249.3 million ), an increase of 49.3% from RMB1,118.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Net Income in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB12.7 million ( US$1.9 million ), compared with net loss of RMB1,958.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB266.9 million ( US$39.8 million ), an increase of 168.1% from RMB99.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") 2 in the second quarter of 2022 reached RMB65.8 billion ( US$9.8 billion ), a decrease of 11.1% from RMB74.0 billion in the same period of 2021.

Fulfilled orders 3 in the second quarter of 2022 reached 27.8 million, a decrease of 22.7% from 36.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Average shipper MAUs4 in the second quarter of 2022 reached 1.53 million, flat compared with the same period of 2021.

"In the second quarter of 2022, we continued to develop our business through concerted efforts to improve user experience and elevate freight matching efficiency during a challenging period for FTA and the entire logistics industry," said Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FTA. "With our strategic focus on technology investment and network expansion, we remain committed to making FTA a smart and low-carbon logistics service provider, leading the development and transformation of the industry. As new user registration on our Yunmanman and Huochebang apps has started to resume since late June, we have witnessed the gradual improvement in user engagement levels, and we expect to record stronger user growth and higher transaction volume in the coming quarters."

"Despite the COVID-19 resurgence and softer macro environment, we delivered solid financial results in the second quarter, with total net revenues increasing by 49.3% to RMB1,670.1 million, once again beating the high end of our revenue guidance," commented Mr. Simon Cai, Chief Financial Officer of FTA. "Notably, due to our increased focus on monetization enhancement and heightened operational efficiency, our non-GAAP adjusted net income further increased by 168.1% year-over-year to RMB266.9 million. As we head into the second half of 2022, we are confident that our strong cash position will support us as we pursue user value creation and navigate the complex market dynamics."

1 Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income/(loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. 2 GTV or gross transaction value of our platform in a given period is defined as the aggregate freight prices specified by our users for all fulfilled orders on our platform during the period without deducting any commission or service fee charged by us. We make downward adjustments to unreasonably high freight prices specified by users that are apparently due to clerical errors. 3 Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period are defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently canceled and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether the shipping orders are fulfilled. 4 Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of a given period by (ii) the number of months in a given period. Shipper MAUs are defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues (including value added taxes, "VAT", of RMB630.7 million and RMB896.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and 2022, respectively). Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB1,670.1 million (US$249.3 million), representing an increase of 49.3% from RMB1,118.8 million in the same period of 2021, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB1,409.6 million (US$210.5 million), representing an increase of 50.3% from RMB937.6 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from our freight brokerage service as well as rapid growth in transaction commissions.

Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB850.2 million ( US$126.9 million ), an increase of 41.4% from RMB601.3 million in the same period of 2021, primarily driven by significant growth in transaction volume as a result of improved user penetration.

Freight listing service . Revenues from freight listing service in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB211.7 million ( US$31.6 million ), an increase of 20.7% from RMB175.4 million in the same period of 2021, primarily attributable to an increase in total paying members.

Transaction commission. Revenues from transaction commissions amounted to RMB347 .8 million ( US$51 .9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 116.2% from RMB160 .9 million in the same period of 2021, primarily driven by the continued ramp-up of commissioned GTV penetration, and partially offset by a decrease in GTV due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Value-added services. Revenues from value-added services in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB260.4 million (US$38.9 million), an increase of 43.7% from RMB181.2 million in the same period of 2021, mainly attributable to increased revenues from credit solutions.

Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of refund of VAT of RMB481.1 million and RMB672.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and 2022, respectively). Cost of revenues in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB925.9 million (US$138.2 million), compared with RMB627.0 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, and net of tax refunds from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of refunds totaled RMB845.4 million, representing an increase of 47.7% from RMB572.4 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in transaction activities involving our freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB196.2 million (US$29.3 million), compared with RMB236.8 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses during the user registration suspension period, partially offset by an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher sales and marketing headcount.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB344.8 million (US$51.5 million), compared with RMB2,123.0 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB216.4 million (US$32.3 million), compared with RMB155.1 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher research and development headcount.

Loss from Operations. Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB46.4 million (US$6.9 million), compared with RMB2,040.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income5. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB211.3 million (US$31.5 million), an increase of 949.9% from RMB20.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Net Income/(Loss). Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB12.7 million (US$1.9 million), compared with net loss of RMB1,958.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB266.9 million (US$39.8 million), an increase of 168.1% from RMB99.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS6 and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS7. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.01 (US$0.00) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB7.34 in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.25 (US$0.04) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.49 in the same period of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB26.1 billion (US$3.9 billion) in total, compared with RMB26.0 billion as of December 31, 2021.

In the second quarter of 2022, net cash used in operating activities was RMB286.4 million (US$42.8 million).

5 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is defined as loss from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. 6 ADS refers to the American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares. 7 Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted income/(loss) per ADS is net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB1.65 billion and RMB1.73 billion for the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 32.9% to 39.2%, despite the expected impact of the COVID-19 outbreaks on transaction volume for the period. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions. The COVID-19 outbreaks are associated with substantial uncertainties, including the geographic scope and duration of the outbreaks, the additional restrictive measures that the governmental authorities may take, and the further impact on the business of shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants, all of which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform, connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including our freight listing service, freight brokerage service and online transaction service. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to make logistics smarter, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ordinary shareholder and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income as loss from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income/(loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations. Share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions, compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments have been and may continue to be incurred in its business and are not reflected in the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating loss, net loss, net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: FTA's goal and strategies; FTA's expansion plans; FTA's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in FTA's revenues, costs or expenses; industry landscape of, and trends in, China's road transportation market; competition in FTA's industry; FTA's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; FTA's expectations regarding its relationships with shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants; FTA's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; PRC laws, regulations, and policies relating to the road transportation market, as well as general regulatory environment in which FTA operates in China; the results of regulatory review and the duration and impact of any regulatory action taken against FTA; the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures; general economic and business condition; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)











As of







December 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

4,284,291

4,811,929

718,402 Restricted cash – current

65,822

65,220

9,737 Short-term investments

21,634,642

21,219,243

3,167,950 Accounts receivable, net

29,139

14,727

2,199 Amounts due from related parties

7,075

—

— Loans receivable, net

1,777,667

2,338,404

349,115 Prepayments, receivables and other current assets

1,099,607

1,411,469

210,727 Total current assets

28,898,243

29,860,992

4,458,130 Restricted cash – non-current

13,500

13,500

2,015 Property and equipment, net

102,158

105,786

15,793 Investments in equity investees

1,678,351

1,734,668

258,979 Intangible assets, net

557,016

528,166

78,853 Goodwill

3,124,828

3,124,828

466,525 Deferred tax assets

20,492

41,172

6,147 Operating lease right-of-use assets

—

162,395

24,245 Other non-current assets

3,847

6,193

925 Total non-current assets

5,500,192

5,716,708

853,482 TOTAL ASSETS

34,398,435

35,577,700

5,311,612 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS'(DEFICIT)/EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings

9,000

5,000

746 Accounts payable

29,381

29,807

4,450 Amount due to related parties

179,859

117,711

17,574 Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees

383,236

459,523

68,605 Income tax payable

31,538

45,187

6,746 Other tax payable

894,592

652,371

97,396 Operating lease liabilities – current

—

42,319

6,318 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,206,179

1,151,621

171,933 Total current liabilities

2,733,785

2,503,539

373,768 Deferred tax liabilities

135,764

128,672

19,210 Operating lease liabilities – non-current

—

59,798

8,928 Total non-current liabilities

135,764

188,470

28,138 TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,869,549

2,692,009

401,906 MEZZANINE EQUITY











Redeemable non-controlling interests

—

94,448

14,101 Subscription receivables

—

(16,500)

(2,463) SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT)/EQUITY











Ordinary shares1

1,416

1,386

207 Additional paid-in capital

49,245,773

48,326,274

7,214,923 Accumulated other comprehensive income

538,650

1,680,920

250,955 Subscription receivables

(1,310,140)

—

— Accumulated deficit

(17,020,254)

(17,200,837)

(2,568,017) TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY

31,455,445

32,807,743

4,898,068 Non-controlling interests

73,441

—

— TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

31,528,886

32,807,743

4,898,068 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY

34,398,435

35,577,700

5,311,612

1 Settlement of Shareholder Loan: In November 2020, the Company extended a loan (the "Shareholder Loan") in the aggregate principal amount of US$200 million to Mr. Gang Wang, a minority shareholder of the Company. The Shareholder Loan was secured by a share charge over certain shares beneficially owned by Mr. Wang. Pursuant to the share surrender and loan repayment agreement (the "Loan Repayment Agreement") dated April 14, 2022, the Company settled the Shareholder Loan on May 7, 2022 by accepting the surrender of 560,224,090 Class A ordinary shares beneficially owned by Mr. Wang. Pursuant to the Loan Repayment Agreement, the number of surrendered shares was determined based on the closing price of the Company's ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange on May 4, 2022, or US$7.14 per ADS, which implied a price of US$0.357 per Class A ordinary share.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)





Three months ended





Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2022

2022



2022



2021



2022

2022

RMB

RMB

RMB



US$



RMB



RMB

US$ Net Revenues (including value added taxes,







































"VAT", of RMB630.7 million and







































RMB896.6 million for the three months







































ended June 30, 2021 and 2022,







































respectively) 1,118,821

1,332,560

1,670,051

249,332

1,985,975

3,002,611

448,279 Operating expenses:







































Cost of revenues (including VAT net of







































refund of VAT of RMB481.1 million







































and RMB672.8 million for the three







































months ended June 30, 2021 and

2022, respectively)(1)

(626,952)

(683,882)

(925,937)

(138,239)

(1,039,752)

(1,609,819)

(240,340) Sales and marketing expenses(1) (236,849)

(192,043)

(196,186)

(29,290)

(407,235)

(388,229)

(57,961) General and administrative expenses(1) (2,123,019)

(458,415)

(344,781)

(51,474)

(2,444,995)

(803,196)

(119,914) Research and development expenses(1) (155,081)

(220,956)

(216,373)

(32,304)

(293,128)

(437,329)

(65,292) Provision for loans receivable (23,705)

(49,980)

(40,080)

(5,984)

(52,161)

(90,060)

(13,446) Total operating expenses (3,165,606)

(1,605,276)

(1,723,357)

(257,291)

(4,237,271)

(3,328,633)

(496,953) Other operating income 6,399

20,715

6,891

1,029

9,016

27,606

4,121 Loss from operations (2,040,386)

(252,001)

(46,415)

(6,930)

(2,242,280)

(298,416)

(44,553) Other income (expense)





































Interest income 45,152

56,320

106,834

15,950

94,574

163,154

24,358 Interest expenses —

(93)

(68)

(10)

—

(161)

(24) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (11,720)

1,126

10,195

1,522

(11,579)

11,321

1,690 Investment income (loss) 15,822

14,484

(13,968)

(2,085)

24,094

516

77 Unrealized gains (loss) from fair value





































changes of trading securities and





































derivative assets 29,655

(16,341)

(39,818)

(5,945)

(7,481)

(56,159)

(8,384) Other (expenses) income, net (6,859)

8,882

(799)

(119)

(5,416)

8,083

1,207 Share of (loss) gain in equity method investees (1,685)

(213)

(608)

(91)

(3,257)

(821)

(123) Total other income 70,365

64,165

61,768

9,222

90,935

125,933

18,801 Net (loss) income before income tax (1,970,021)

(187,836)

15,353

2,292

(2,151,345)

(172,483)

(25,752) Income tax benefits (expense) 11,806

(4,172)

(2,613)

(390)

(3,826)

(6,785)

(1,013) Net (loss) income (1,958,215)

(192,008)

12,740

1,902



(2,155,171)

(179,268)

(26,765) Less: net (loss) income attributable to





































non-controlling interests (227)

(14)

553

83

(228)

539

80 Less: measurement adjustment

attributable to redeemable non-

controlling interest —

—

776

116

—

776

116 Net (loss) income attributable to Full

Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (1,957,988)

(191,994)

11,411

1,703

(2,154,943)

(180,583)

(26,961) Deemed dividend to preferred share

holders 248,218

—

—

—

518,432

—

— Net (loss) income attributable to





































ordinary shareholders (2,206,206)

(191,994)

11,411

1,703

(2,673,375)

(180,583)

(26,961)











































FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.





























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)































Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2022

2022



2022

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

RMB



US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net (loss) income per ordinary share



























—Basic (0.37)

(0.01)

0.00



0.00

(0.51)

(0.01)

(0.00) —Diluted (0.37)

(0.01)

0.00



0.00

(0.51)

(0.01)

(0.00) Net (loss) income per ADS*



























—Basic (7.34)

(0.18)

0.01



0.00

(10.20)

(0.17)

(0.02) —Diluted (7.34)

(0.18)

0.01



0.00

(10.20)

(0.17)

(0.02) Weighted average number

of ordinary shares used

in computing net (loss)

income per share



























—Basic 6,010,123,217

21,858,931,448

21,651,628,375



21,651,628,375

5,243,545,489

21,802,802,087

21,802,802,087 —Diluted(2) 6,010,123,217

21,858,931,448

21,695,922,654



21,695,922,654

5,243,545,489

21,802,802,087

21,802,802,087 Weighted average number

of ADS used in

computing net (loss)

income per ADS



























—Basic 300,506,161

1,092,946,572

1,082,581,419



1,082,581,419

262,177,274

1,090,140,104

1,090,140,104 —Diluted(2) 300,506,161

1,092,946,572

1,084,796,133



1,084,796,133

262,177,274

1,090,140,104

1,090,140,104





























* Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.

























































(1) Share-based compensation expenses in operating expenses are as follows:

























































Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2022

2022



2022

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

RMB



US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 747

1,348

1,487



222

928

2,835

423 Sales and marketing expenses 12,660

9,160

10,350



1,545

38,878

19,510

2,913 General and administrative expenses 1,952,520

337,732

212,344



31,702

2,212,734

550,076

82,124 Research and development expenses 5,119

15,245

15,086



2,252

20,160

30,331

4,528 Total 1,971,046

363,485

239,267



35,721

2,272,700

602,752

89,988



























































(2) Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADS used in computing diluted net (loss) income per share/ADS are adjusted by the

potentially dilutive effects of ordinary shares/ADS issuable upon the exercise of outstanding share options.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)





Three months ended





Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2022

2022

2022



2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$



RMB

RMB

US$ Loss from operations (2,040,386)

(252,001)

(46,415)

(6,930)

(2,242,280)

(298,416)

(44,553) Add:







































Share-based







































compensation







































expense 1,971,046

363,485

239,267

35,721

2,272,700

602,752

89,988 Compensation cost







































resulting from







































repurchase of







































ordinary shares in







































excess of fair value 78,478

—

—

—

78,478

—

— Amortization of







































intangible assets







































resulting from







































business acquisitions 10,983

14,121

14,121

2,108

21,966

28,242

4,216 Compensation cost incurred in relation

to acquisitions —

7,644

4,281

639

—

11,925

1,780 Non-GAAP adjusted







































operating income (loss) 20,121

133,249

211,254

31,538

130,864

344,503

51,431





































































Net (loss) income (1,958,215)

(192,008)

12,740

1,902

(2,155,171)

(179,268)

(26,765) Add:







































Share-based







































compensation







































expense 1,971,046

363,485

239,267

35,721

2,272,700

602,752

89,988 Compensation cost







































resulting from







































repurchase of







































ordinary shares in







































excess of fair value 78,478

—

—

—

78,478

—

— Amortization of







































intangible assets







































resulting from







































business acquisitions 10,983

14,121

14,121

2,108

21,966

28,242

4,216 Compensation cost incurred in relation

to acquisitions —

7,644

4,281

639

—

11,925

1,780 Tax effects of







































non-GAAP







































adjustments (2,746)

(3,530)

(3,530)

(527)

(5,492)

(7,060)

(1,054) Non-GAAP adjusted net







































income (loss) 99,546

189,712

266,879

39,843

212,481

456,591

68,165











































FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)





Three months ended





Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2021

2022

2022

2022



2021

2022

2022





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$



RMB

RMB

US$



Net (loss) income

attributable to









































ordinary shareholders (2,206,206)

(191,994)

11,411

1,703

(2,673,375)

(180,583)

(26,961)

Add:









































Share-based









































compensation









































expense 1,971,046

363,485

239,267

35,721

2,272,700

602,752

89,988

Compensation cost









































resulting from









































repurchase of









































ordinary shares in









































excess of fair value 78,478

—

—

—

78,478

—

—

Amortization of









































intangible assets









































resulting from









































business acquisitions 10,983

14,121

14,121

2,108

21,966

28,242

4,216

Compensation cost incurred in relation

to acquisitions —

7,644

4,281

639

—

11,925

1,780

Tax effects of









































non-GAAP









































adjustments (2,746)

(3,530)

(3,530)

(527)

(5,492)

(7,060)

(1,054)

Non-GAAP adjusted net









































income (loss)

attributable to









































ordinary shareholders (148,445)

189,726

265,550

39,644

(305,723)

455,276

67,969

Non-GAAP adjusted net



















































































income(loss) per

ordinary share









































—Basic and diluted (0.02)

0.01

0.01

0.00

(0.06)

0.02

0.00

Non-GAAP adjusted net









































income(loss) per ADS









































—Basic and diluted (0.49)

0.17

0.25

0.04

(1.17)

0.42

0.06

Weighted average number









































of ordinary shares used









































in computing









































non-GAAP adjusted net

(loss) income per share









































—Basic and diluted 6,010,123,217

21,858,931,448

21,568,553,517

21,568,553,517

5,243,545,489

21,712,940,331

21,712,940,331

Weighted average number









































of ADS used in









































computing non-GAAP









































adjusted net (loss)









































income per ADS









































—Basic and diluted 300,506,161

1,092,946,572

1,078,427,676

1,078,427,676

262,177,274

1,085,647,017

1,085,647,017



