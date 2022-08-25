HealthWell Foundation to Participate at the 2022 Healthcare Advocate Summit

HealthWell is Proud to Sponsor, Exhibit, and Host Panel at Summit

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is honored to announce its attendance and participation at the second annual Healthcare Advocate Summit to be held September 7-9, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

During the Summit, the HealthWell Foundation will take main stage with Elizabeth Johnson, Co-CEO, Healthcare Advocate Summit and Dr. Shannon Carpenter, The Bone Health Clinic, to participate in the panel: Foundation Assistance - Help Us Fill in the Gaps. How Can We Work Together So No Patient Goes without the Assistance They Need? to be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. Central Daylight Time. During this interactive discussion, session attendees will participate in a direct discussion with panelists to identify additional underserved areas of patient financial need and to bolster collaboration between all parties involved in patient assistance.

In addition, HealthWell is proud to sponsor the two-day networking lounge and to exhibit September 8-9, 2022. If you will be attending, we hope you'll take a few minutes to stop by booth #403 to meet members of the HealthWell team and to learn about our programs and services and how we can work together to assist more patients in need.

"We are delighted to have the support of and continued partnership with the HealthWell Foundation for the Healthcare Advocate Summit," said Elizabeth Johnson and Melissa Paige, Co-CEO's, Healthcare Advocate Summit. "HealthWell's commitment to this event is a strong testimony to both patients and healthcare workers that continually put patients' access to treatment and medications at the forefront. We look forward to future collaboration and to conquering challenges patients face during their healthcare journey."

"We are excited to have the opportunity to sponsor and exhibit at the second annual Healthcare Advocate Summit," commented HealthWell Foundation's Chief Development Officer, Alan Klein. "As participants of last year's inaugural event, we were honored to brainstorm and collaborate with the hundreds of passionate frontline advocates to help patients access the resources they need to achieve better health outcomes. We plan to continue that initiative at this year's Summit, while also informing the community about our programs."

To learn more about the Healthcare Advocate Summit, visit: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 727,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $2.7 billion in financial support through more than 1.1 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 27th on the 2021 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

