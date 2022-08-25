POL INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - POL, GOED

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: POL, GOED) resulting from allegations that Polished may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Polished securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8124 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: In July 2020, Polished (then known as 1847 Goedecker Inc.) conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling shares priced at $9.00 per share.

Then, on August 15, 2022, after market hours, Polished announced on Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC its inability to timely file its Form 10-Q for its second quarter of its fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022 due to its Board's Audit Committee recently beginning "an independent investigation regarding certain allegations made by certain former employees related to the Company's business operations." Further, the Company announced that "[t]he investigation is ongoing, and the Audit Committee continues to work diligently with independent counsel and consultants to complete the investigation" and that "[t]he Company cannot predict the duration of the investigation, eventual scope, its outcome, or its impact on the Company's financial results."

On this news, Polished's share price fell sharply during after-hours trading on August 15, 2022 and pre-market trading on August 16, 2022.

