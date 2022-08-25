Quantic™ Electronics to Attend the 2022 SENEDIA Defense Innovation Days

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced that it will exhibit at the 2022 Defense Innovation Days, hosted by the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance ("SENEDIA") in Newport, Rhode Island, August 29th-August 31st. Representatives from Quantic and its businesses Quantic Evans, Quantic TRM, Quantic ECI, Quantic Ohmega, Quantic BEI, Quantic Paktron, Quantic UTC, and Quantic Eulex will be in attendance.

Defense Innovation Days is an annual event dedicated to fostering collaboration, bringing together companies across the defense industry supply chain with the policymakers directing the national defense strategy.

"Defense Innovations Days presents a distinct opportunity for meaningful dialogue between industry leaders, policy makers, and DOD leadership, which leads to improved alignment of efforts to support our warfighters," said Colin McClennan, General Manager, Quantic Evans.

Quantic offers a broad and rapidly expanding portfolio of RF/MW, sensing and power products serving a diverse set of mission critical applications. Featured products on display at the event will include high-power capacitors, encoders and accelerometers, resistive foils, magnetics, filters, converters, amplifiers, crystal oscillators, phase shifters and power dividers.

To schedule a meeting, or to learn more, please contact Quantic at inquiries@quanticnow.com

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

