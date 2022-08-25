Veriff Launches Global Partner Program to give partners a simple and effective path to growth and increased revenues

Simple and effective value based partner program rewards partners for their dedication, contribution and collaboration.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , an industry leader in online identity verification, today announced their new R.E.V. Partner Program (Revenue Expansion with Veriff) to provide a clear path to support Veriff's growing ecosystem of partners. The program is designed to support partners in sales and marketing along with providing partners with Veriff's premium IDV platform to help meet the demands of end customers desiring to combat identity theft and fraud.

Veriff-Manuel Solis III-Head of Global Partnerships & Alliances (PRNewsfoto/Veriff) (PRNewswire)

The R.E.V. Partner Program can be tailored to meet the needs of a specific partner type based on their own business, offering flexibility to support the partner as their business scales.

"Partner expectations and demands are set high, so the design of our partner program from the beginning was to keep it simple yet effective while supporting our partners every step of the way to allow them to capture more market share", said Manuel Solis III, Head of Global Partnerships & Alliances.

With this new partner program, Veriff allows partners to engage in the right partner model that best suits their business strategy. Rather than limit a partner's ability to grow or slow down the acceleration to profitability, Veriff's R.E.V. framework allows partners to integrate, whitelabel, resell, refer, implement, or any combination of these depending on the business opportunity, at any scale.

The R.E.V. Partner Program provides significant opportunities to the partner ecosystem, including application developers, market places, value added resellers, system integrators, consultants and cloud service providers. Whether partners are looking to earn revenue through reselling, find new opportunities with their existing customer base or provide a new service offering like Veriff's identity verification platform, the R.E.V. Partner Program provides all the necessary support, collaboration and tools to open up new revenue streams and opportunities to promote growth in their business.

The new partner program provides three models that are organized based on the partners capabilities and desired business strategy. For more information R.E.V. or on how to become a part of Veriff's partner ecosystem, go to www.veriff.com/partners .

About Veriff

Veriff is an industry leader in online identity verification, helping businesses to build trust with their customers. Veriff's intelligent decision engine analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10,200 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across financial services, crypto, gaming and mobility sectors. Veriff's latest $100 million C-round investment brings its total funding to $200 million and its valuation to $1.5 billion. The investors include Tiger Capital, Alkeon, IVP, Accel, Mosaic Ventures, Y Combinator, and others. With offices in the U.S., UK, Spain and Estonia, Veriff employs over 550 people from 60 different nationalities who are dedicated to helping businesses to build a more secure world. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884475/Veriff_Manuel_Solis_III.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875368/Veriff_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Veriff) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veriff