Zepp Health Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP) today reported revenues of RMB1.1 billion (US$165.5 million); GAAP diluted net loss per share of RMB0.44 (US$0.07); and GAAP diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.74 (US$0.26) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.

"Our second quarter revenues improved from the first quarter, which highlights our execution capabilities, product strength and disciplined business management approach, in the face of macro economic challenges. We achieved RMB1.1 billion in revenues, representing a 46.4% increase quarter-over-quarter. Our year-over-year revenues decreased by 39.6%, mainly due to the different product launch timing compared with last year, especially when Mi-band 7 was launched at the end of the second quarter due to continued chip shortage." said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO of Zepp Health. "The improvement of our second quarter from first quarter also illustrated our effective product strategy and our ability to extend and solidify our market position. I am optimistic we can deliver stronger results in the second half of 2022 as we have witnessed strong sales traction from our self-branded smartwatches, including Amazfit T-Rex 2, Amazfit Bip 3 and Amazfit Bip 3 Pro, since their launch toward the end of the second quarter. As a company passionately committed to technological innovation, we are constantly expanding our technology footprint to attract more users to join our flourishing Zepp OS ecosystem. From June 1 to August 31, we are hosting the first-ever Zepp OS Global Online Hackathon to create closer bonds with developers worldwide and foster smartwatch innovation."

Chief Financial Officer, Leon Deng, added, "Second quarter results demonstrated our resilience against multiple macroeconomic headwinds. During the period, our improved revenues and effective expense control initiatives helped us further narrow our operating loss by RMB44.8 million quarter-over-quarter. I am confident that our strict management of costs and expansion of product portfolio will position us for long-term success."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary









For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

GAAP in millions, except for percentages and per
share/ADS amounts


 June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021[1]

June 30,  

2022

June 30,   

2021[1]

Revenue RMB


1,108.3

1,835.1

1,865.3

2,982.4

Revenue US$


165.5

284.2

278.5

461.9

Gross Margin

17.9 %

22.0 %

18.8 %

22.2 %

Net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health
Corporation RMB

(106.9)

92.6

(195.7)

52.1

Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp
Health Corporation RMB[2]

(94.4)

132.5

(170.0)

103.4

Diluted net income/(loss) per share RMB

(0.44)

0.35

(0.79)

0.20

Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS US$

(0.26)

0.22

(0.47)

0.12

Adjusted diluted net income/(loss) per share RMB[3]

(0.38)

0.50

(0.69)

0.39

Adjusted diluted net income/(loss) per ADS US$

(0.23)

0.31

(0.41)

0.24

Units Shipped in millions

6.3

11.5

10.0

17.8








[1] The US$ numbers in 2021 are referenced with the prior 6-K disclosures, which translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

[2] Adjusted net loss attributable to Zepp Health Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[3] Adjusted diluted net loss is the abbreviation of adjusted net loss attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, which is a non-GAAP measure and excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total units shipped in the second quarter 2022 decreased by 45.2% year-over-year to 6.3 million, compared with 11.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. This was mainly caused by a 50.0% decrease in units of products built for Xiaomi, due to different product launch timing compared with last year.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 reached RMB1.1 billion (US$165.5 million), a decrease of 39.6% from the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was mostly because the Mi band 7 was launched two-month later than Mi Band 6 in the comparison period. Our self-brand product sales were affected by lower consumer discretionary spending. We launched Amazfit Trex 2 and Bip new series, which showed early success in June and continued to gain traction heading into the third quarter.

Impact of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Our Business

The COVID-19 pandemic has had, and continues to have, a significant impact around the world in the second quarter of 2022, prompting governments and businesses to take unprecedented measures, such as restrictions on business operations, temporary closures of businesses, travels, and quarantine and shelter-in-place orders.

The fresh lockdowns in China affected the retail store sales and brought challenges to our supply chain globally. Shortages of electronic components and chips for different industries persisted and accordingly affected the supply and production cycle for the Company. Furthermore, the lockdowns of several megacities in China, especially Shanghai, weakened consumer demand, as well as posted big challenges to the Company's supply chain for the quarter, causing delays for our products to arrive at target markets, and this continued into the second quarter. Given the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time of this release, the Company cannot predict the extent of future negative impacts on market conditions or the Company's operations.

The continued conflict situation between Russia and the Ukraine affected the demand for and sales of Xiaomi wearable products and our self-branded products in the affected regions. As Europe is one of the biggest sales regions for the Company, the conflict also affected freight cost, consumer confidence in Europe and the EUR currency value. Revenue from sales of products in Russia and Ukraine accounted for approximately 4% of our total revenues in 2021. Currently the situation does not have a material adverse impact on the Company.

Gross Margin

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 17.9%, lower by 4.1% compared with 22.0% for the same period of 2021 and lower by 2.2% compared with 20.1% for the first quarter of 2022. Lower gross margin in the second quarter of 2022 resulted from higher outbound freight cost globally versus the same period last year, adverse currency depreciation impact, and promotions for our previous generation products to prepare for the new product launches.

Research and Development

Research and development expense in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB129.0 million, decreasing 19.5% year-over-year, and comprising 11.6% of revenues, versus 8.7% for the same period last year. This was mainly driven by expense optimization. Furthermore, the Company is holding Zepp OS Global Online Hackathon around the world and have attracted thousands of third-party developers to develop their apps and programs on the Company's developer community website. Now users could find several mini games on our GT3 smartwatch. Zepp OS is a platform to form economic scale to streamline the R&D expenses and integrate different programs.

Selling and Marketing

Selling and marketing expense in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB108.3 million, increasing 3.4% year-over-year, and comprising 9.8% of revenues, compared with 5.7% of revenue for the same period in 2021. The increase was due to the e-commerce online advertisement promotions for our self-branded products to match with competitors.

General and Administrative

General and administrative expense was RMB71.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, increasing 7.9% year-over-year, and comprising 6.5% of revenues, compared with 3.6% in the same period in 2021. It was largely attributable to exchange rate fluctuation.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB308.9 million, a decrease of 6.8% year-over-year, which accounted for 27.9% of revenues for the period, as compared with 18.1% in the second quarter of 2021. In 2022, the Company will continue to work on cost optimization to adapt to the macro environment and strive for profitability realization for the future.

Operating Income/(Loss)

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB110.6 million, which decreased by RMB182.2 million from operating income of RMB71.6 million for the same period in 2021. The loss was mainly caused by the decreased revenue scale, which could not cover the relatively fixed operating expenses in the quarter.

Net Income/(Loss)

Net loss attributable to Zepp Health Corporation for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB106.9 million, compared with RMB92.6 million net income in the second quarter of 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB997.1 million (US$148.9 million), compared with RMB1,052.9 million as of March 31, 2022 and RMB1,509.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Share Repurchase Program Update

The Company had announced in its third quarter 2021 earnings release that the board had authorized a share repurchase program of up to US$20 million. As of June 30, 2022, the Company has used US$8.8 million to repurchase 2,163,282 ADSs. The Company intends to continue with the repurchase program.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, the management of the Company currently expects:

-  Net revenues to be between RMB1.2 billion and RMB1.5 billion, compared with RMB1.61 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

This outlook reflects continued uncertainty pertaining to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and on electronic component delays, as well as the expected sales seasonality of both self-branded and Xiaomi products. It is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corp. (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates across languages and cultures globally. The Company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and data analytics services for population health. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 36 million units in 2021. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, California.

Zepp Health Corporation

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

 




As of December 31,


As of June 30,



2021


2022



RMB


RMB


US$








Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


1,468,499


954,578


142,515

Restricted cash


41,040


42,545


6,352

Term deposit


5,000


5,000


746

Accounts receivable, net


537,084


518,254


77,373

Amounts due from related parties


295,614


578,384


86,350

Inventories, net


1,249,327


1,515,675


226,284

Short-term investments


19,351


37,008


5,525

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


315,038


125,785


18,779

Total current assets


3,930,953


3,777,229


563,924








Property, plant and equipment, net


133,873


118,130


17,636

Intangible asset, net


135,582


129,497


19,333

Goodwill


61,055


64,173


9,581

Long-term investments


1,552,591


1,699,389


253,712

Deferred tax assets


143,419


199,224


29,743

Other non-current assets


19,593


24,281


3,625

Operating lease right-of-use assets


108,435


89,812


13,409

Total assets


6,085,501


6,101,735


910,963

Zepp Health Corporation

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) 




As of December 31, 


As of June 30,



2021


2022



RMB


RMB


US$








Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


1,317,306


942,615


140,729

Advance from customers


4,230


2,267


338

Amount due to related parties


50,123


59,821


8,931

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


316,083


219,727


32,804

Income tax payables


2,595


39,239


5,858

Notes payable


103,795


92,837


13,860

Short-term bank borrowings


358,000


918,000


137,054

Total current liabilities


2,152,132


2,274,506


339,574

Deferred tax liabilities


26,909


38,874


5,804

Long-term borrowings


726,851


747,266


111,564

Other non-current liabilities


175,053


217,133


32,417

Non-current operating lease liabilities


71,117


50,141


7,486

Total liabilities


3,152,062


3,327,920


496,845

Zepp Health Corporation


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")


except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)











As of December 31,


As of June 30,



2021


2022



RMB


RMB


US$








Equity







Ordinary shares


159


159


24

Additional paid-in capital


1,641,544


1,667,392


248,935

Treasury stock


(21,798)


(56,176)


(8,387)

Accumulated retained earnings


1,271,171


1,035,486


154,593

Accumulated other comprehensive income


29,271


114,233


17,054

Total Zepp Health Corporation shareholders' equity


2,920,347


2,761,094


412,219

Noncontrolling interests


13,092


12,721


1,899

Total equity


2,933,439


2,773,815


414,118

Total liabilities and equity


6,085,501


6,101,735


910,963









Zepp Health Corporation


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")


except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)






For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2021


2022




RMB


RMB


US$










Revenues


1,835,141


1,108,288


165,463


Cost of revenues


(1,432,105)


(909,945)


(135,851)


Gross profit


403,036


198,343


29,612


Operating expenses:








Selling and marketing


(104,686)


(108,255)


(16,162)


General and administrative


(66,448)


(71,694)


(10,704)


Research and development


(160,304)


(128,991)


(19,258)


Total operating expenses


(331,438)


(308,940)


(46,124)


Operating income/(loss)


71,598


(110,597)


(16,512)


 

Other income and expenses:








Interest income


4,525


2,148


321


Interest expense


(10,342)


(14,123)


(2,109)


Other income/(expense), net


(216)


2,320


346


Loss from fair value change of long-term investment


-


(11,398)


(1,702)


Investment income


13,507


-


-


Income/(Loss) before income tax and income from equity method
investment


79,072


(131,650)


(19,656)


Income tax (expense)/benefits


(11,607)


13,018


1,944


Income/(Loss) before income from equity method investments


67,465


(118,632)


(17,712)


Net income from equity method investments


24,836


11,450


1,709


Net Income/(loss)


92,301


(107,182)


(16,003)


Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


(269)


(237)


(35)


Net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation


92,570


(106,945)


(15,968)


Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Zepp Health
Corporation








Basic income/(loss) per ordinary share


0.37


(0.44)


(0.07)


Diluted income/(loss) per ordinary share


0.35


(0.44)


(0.07)










Net income/(loss) per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)








ADS – basic


1.47


(1.74)


(0.26)


ADS – diluted


1.41


(1.74)


(0.26)






Weighted average number of shares used in computing net
income/(loss) per share

Ordinary share – basic


251,813,617


245,702,834


245,702,834


Ordinary share – diluted


263,499,745


245,702,834


245,702,834






Zepp Health Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2021


2022



RMB


RMB


US$








Net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health
Corporation


92,570


(106,945)


(15,968)

Share-based compensation expenses


39,922


12,589


1,880

Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health
Corporation[2]


132,492


(94,356)


(14,088)


Adjusted net income/(loss) per share attributable to 
Zepp Health Corporation







Adjusted basic income/(loss) per ordinary share


0.53


(0.38)


(0.06)

Adjusted diluted income(loss) per ordinary share


0.50


(0.38)


(0.06)








Adjusted net income/(loss) per ADS (4 ordinary
shares equal to 1 ADS)







ADS – basic


2.10


(1.54)


(0.23)

ADS – diluted


2.01


(1.54)


(0.23)








Weighted average number of shares used in 
computing adjusted net income/(loss) per share







Ordinary share – basic


251,813,617


245,702,834


245,702,834

Ordinary share – diluted


263,499,745


245,702,834


245,702,834








Share-based compensation expenses included 
are follows:







Selling and marketing


6,860


1,297


194

General and administrative


6,003


5,646


843

Research and development


27,059


5,646


843

Total


39,922


12,589


1,880

Zepp Health Corporation


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")


except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)






For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2021


2022




RMB


RMB


US$










Revenues


2,982,404


1,865,338


278,488


Cost of revenues


(2,321,163)


(1,514,755)


(226,147)


Gross profit


661,241


350,583


52,341


Operating expenses:








Selling and marketing


(195,473)


(211,360)


(31,555)


General and administrative


(131,733)


(129,855)


(19,387)


Research and development


(312,634)


(275,399)


(41,116)


Total operating expenses


(639,840)


(616,614)


(92,058)


Operating income/(loss)


21,401


(266,031)


(39,717)


 

Other income and expenses:








Interest income


10,253


4,695


701


Interest expense


(16,990)


(25,793)


(3,851)


Other income, net


2,285


6,065


905


Gain from fair value change of long-term investment


-


40,300


6,017


Investment income


13,507


-


-


Income/(Loss) before income tax and income from equity method
investment


30,456


(240,764)


(35,945)


Income tax (expense)/benefits


(4,009)


29,765


4,444


Income/(Loss) before income from equity method investments


26,447


(210,999)


(31,501)


Net income from equity method investments


25,293


14,958


2,233


Net income/(loss)


51,740


(196,041)


(29,268)


Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


(403)


(371)


(55)


Net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation


52,143


(195,670)


(29,213)


Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Zepp Health
Corporation








Basic income/(loss) per ordinary share


0.21


(0.79)


(0.12)


Diluted income/(loss) per ordinary share


0.20


(0.79)


(0.12)










Net income/(loss) per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)








ADS – basic


0.83


(3.16)


(0.47)


ADS – diluted


0.79


(3.16)


(0.47)










Weighted average number of shares used in computing net
income/(loss) per share

Ordinary share – basic


251,306,762


247,598,751


247,598,751


Ordinary share – diluted


263,397,411


247,598,751


247,598,751






Zepp Health Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2021


2022



RMB


RMB


US$








Net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health
Corporation


52,143


(195,670)


(29,213)

Share-based compensation expenses


51,300


25,645


3,829

Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health
Corporation[2]


103,443


(170,025)


(25,384)


Adjusted net income/(loss) per share attributable to 
Zepp Health Corporation







Adjusted basic income/(loss) per ordinary share


0.41


(0.69)


(0.10)

Adjusted diluted income/(loss) per ordinary share


0.39


(0.69)


(0.10)








Adjusted net income/(loss) per ADS (4 ordinary
shares equal to 1 ADS)







ADS – basic


1.65


(2.75)


(0.41)

ADS – diluted


1.57


(2.75)


(0.41)








Weighted average number of shares used in 
computing adjusted net income/(loss) per share







Ordinary share – basic


251,306,762


247,598,751


247,598,751

Ordinary share – diluted


263,397,411


247,598,751


247,598,751








Share-based compensation expenses included 
are follows:







Selling and marketing


7,020


2,214


331

General and administrative


14,221


11,872


1,772

Research and development


30,059


11,559


1,726

Total


51,300


25,645


3,829

