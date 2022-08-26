The Gardner School Announces Acquisition of The Compass School

Award-winning comprehensive childcare provider adds seven locations in Illinois, Virginia, and Ohio

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gardner School , an academically focused childcare provider with twenty-four schools in seven states, announced the acquisition of The Compass School , a Cincinnati-based childcare provider serving families in Illinois, Virginia, and Ohio.

The Gardner School is majority-owned by Quad Partners , a New York-based private equity firm specializing in education. In addition to The Gardner School, Quad Partners has helped build a number of leading childcare companies including The Learning Experience, Stratford Schools, and Endeavor Schools.

"The Compass School's commitment to self-guided, engaged learning in a nurturing environment makes it a natural fit for The Gardner School family," said Scott Thompson, CEO and Founder of The Gardner School. "We will build on its proud tradition of excellence in academics and social-emotional development to provide a premier education for all our students."

"I'm grateful to the families we've had the privilege of working with since 1999 and for the trust they've given us as educators and caregivers," said Martin Brill, President and Owner of The Compass School. "Their trust remains in excellent hands with The Gardner School and its approach to self-motivated growth in a safe, nurturing environment. The Gardner School's mission reflects the same core values and beliefs that our students and their families have relied on for 23 years."

Daniel Neuwirth, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Quad Partners, said, "Martin and his team at The Compass School have created a remarkable legacy in their communities. We aim to honor and preserve all they have built and hope to provide more families access to such high-quality early childhood education."

The acquisition includes all seven locations of The Compass School in Naperville, Illinois; Warrenville, Illinois; Cincinnati, Ohio; Powell, Ohio; Ashburn, Virginia; and Manassas, Virginia.

The Gardner School serves students ages six weeks through five years old with a unique learning atmosphere incorporating a careful blend of traditional and Montessori learning styles.

With a full suite of enrichment classes, a ten-week summer camp program, and highly qualified lead teachers, The Gardner School facilitates a rich learning environment that stimulates children's physical, social, emotional, and intellectual growth. A research-based curriculum supports students' emerging sense of self while encouraging intellectual growth, exploration, and socialization.

About The Gardner School

Founded in 2004, The Gardner School is an academically-focused preschool for ages six weeks through five years old. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, The Gardner School has schools located in Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Virginia. For more information, please visit www.thegardnerschool.com .

About Quad Partners

Quad Partners is a private equity firm committed to creating long-term value by investing in and building high-quality education companies. Founded in 2000 by Lincoln Frank and Daniel Neuwirth, Quad has invested in more than 60 education companies, either as platforms or add-on acquisitions.

