Decision Research Corporation is Proud to be the Specialty Category Gold Sponsor at InsureTech Connect Vegas 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), an industry leading provider of cloud-provisioned enterprise solutions for the P&C and Specialty insurance industry, is excited to announce its Specialty Category Gold Sponsorship of InsureTech Conference Vegas 2022, one of the world's largest insuretech events, taking place from September 20-22 in Las Vegas.

As a Specialty Category Sponsor, DRC will showcase cloud-provisioned, full-platform solutions that are made to address the complex needs in the specialty insurance industry. DRC's technology is committed to processing the highly unique risks and extensive data sets that are always present in the category. DRC boasts over 50 years in the industry, which gives specialty and E&S insurers the advantage of leveraging the intersection between modern technological prowess and mature industry expertise.

"We are super excited to be selected as the Specialty category sponsor. We really feel that this exemplifies the strength and flexibility of our configurable submission handling all the way through to our solid foundation in insurance framework processing," said Rob Whitton, Vice President of Business Development at DRC.

ITC Vegas is one of most comprehensive and expansive gathering of insurtech companies among other industry leaders. The event is a stage for groundbreaking software solutions, like the DRC Insurance Platform, that enrich the policyholder, underwriter, actuary, and business leader experience. If you would like to learn more about DRC's technology offerings, DRC will be at booth 2969 at this year's event.

About DRC

DRC provides innovative, cloud-based, enterprise solutions to P&C insurance companies looking to boost their business development efforts, reduce administrative overhead, and accelerate speed-to-market for their products through automation. RS X Rating, DRC's no-code rating solution, gives actuaries the ability to configure powerful automation functions without IT assistance, and to price risks and model products, no matter how complex, all through a familiar Microsoft Excel® interface. DRC's flagship product is the DRC Insurance Platform, a full-service policy administration system, including portals, quoting, billing, claims, and advanced analytics, powered by RS X Rating, and engineered to streamline internal processes and empower business users within a secure and robust enterprise ecosystem. DRC has remained committed to total customer satisfaction throughout its 50-year history, and its clients, running the gamut of size and scope from large global carriers to regional start-ups, continue to rely on DRC's trusted solutions to manage over $7 billion in written premium. To learn more about DRC, visit www.decisionresearch.com

