ARGYLE, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS), a distributor of advanced, next-generation regenerative products including the RenoVō® equine allograft, announced today that it has partnered with Dunn Ranch (Wynnewood and Lexington, Oklahoma) to support its world-class equestrian breeding and care programs.

DUNN RANCH PARTNERS WITH RENOVŌ® ALLOGRAFT FOR EQUESTRIAN PROGRAMS

Dunn Ranch is internationally recognized as a leader in stallion and mare services including embryo transfers, foaling, breeding management and sales preparation. The Wynnewood and Lexington locations are both on 100 acres with state-of-the art equipment and facilities to maximize animal health and comfort. Dunn Ranch uses RenoVō® in the clinical care of their horses and was leading owner during the Remington Park spring meet which ended May 28, 2022. It was Dunn's second consecutive owners' title as leading horsemen.

RenoVō® is an acellular, cryopreserved liquid allograft derived from equine amniotic tissues and is intended for equine use. Amniotic birth tissues are rich sources of bioactive factors involved in tissue regeneration with reported anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-fibrotic properties. Studies have established the product as a safe and highly effective alternative to other existing modalities in the clinical care of equine injuries. RenoVō® is manufactured by Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona) and has been used in over 11,000 horses to date.

"RenoVō® has been a game-changer for our facility and for our clientele. There is simply no substitute," said Bendi Dunn, owner at Dunn Ranch. Ginger Johnson of EAS said, "We are thrilled to partner with Dunn to support the health of hundreds of horses under their exceptional care."

About Dunn Ranch

With 100-acre facilities in Wynnewood and Lexington, Oklahoma, Dunn Ranch is a leader in cutting-edge equestrian breeding and care. For more information, visit www.dunnranch.com

About Equine Amnio Solutions

Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS) is the market leader in the distribution of next-generation regenerative veterinary products, including RenoVō®. EAS works closely with its product manufacturer, Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona). Our mission is to provide innovative products to maximize the health and performance of horses across all breeds and athletic disciplines. For more information, visit www.renovoequine.com

