If you purchased Amyris common stock during the period from March 15, 2018 through March 19, 2019, inclusive, your rights may be affected by the Settlement of the Action

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federman & Sherwood announces that a proposed settlement has been reached in the Amyris Securities Litigation.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

VINCENT CARBONE, Individually and on

Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,



Plaintiff,

v.



AMYRIS, INC., et al.,



Defendants. Case No. 4:19-cv-01765-YGR

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT

OF CLASS ACTION AND SETTLEMENT HEARING THEREON

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED THE COMMON STOCK OF AMYRIS, INC. ("AMYRIS") DURING THE PERIOD MARCH 15, 2018 THROUGH MARCH 19, 2019, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, that Plaintiffs in the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") have reached a proposed settlement with Defendants for $13,500,000.00 in cash, plus interest earned (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held on November 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, United States District Judge, in Courtroom 1 of the United States District Court, Northern District of California, at 1301 Clay Street, Oakland, CA 94612 for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of $13,500,000.00 in cash, plus any return thereon, should be approved by the Court as fair, just, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice as against Defendants and Releasees as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated July 21, 2022; (3) whether the Plan of Allocation is fair, reasonable, and adequate and, therefore, should be approved; (4) whether the application of Plaintiffs' Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of costs and expenses incurred in connection with the Action should be approved; (5) whether the applications of the Class Representative and Lead Plaintiff for reimbursement awards for time and costs spent in supervising the litigation on behalf of the Class should be approved; and (6) such other matters as the Court may deem appropriate.

If you purchased Amyris common stock during the period from March 15, 2018 through March 19, 2019, inclusive, your rights may be affected by the Settlement of the Action. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action and Settlement Hearing Thereon (the "Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim, you may obtain copies from www.AmyrisSecuritiesLitigation.com or by calling 1-855-917-0546. Complete information concerning the Action may be obtained from the Court files on this matter.

If you are a member of the Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must timely submit a Proof of Claim to the Claims Administrator's address provided below and postmarked no later than October 25, 2022. If you are a member of the Class and do not submit a proper Proof of Claim, you will not share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgment or orders entered by the Court.

If you desire to be excluded from the Class and the Settlement, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion, at Amyris Securities Litigation, c/o KCC LLC EXCLUSIONS, P.O. Box 5100, Larkspur, CA 94977-5100 and received no later than October 18, 2022, in the manner and form detailed in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgment or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objection to the proposed Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, and/or Fee and Expense Application must be filed in the manner detailed in the Notice with the Clerk of the Court such that it is filed or postmarked no later than October 18, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. Any questions, should be directed to:

Claims Administrator:



Amyris Securities Litigation c/o KCC LLC P.O. Box 8040 San Rafael, CA 94912-8040 Toll Free: 1-855-917-0546 www.AmyrisSecuritiesLitigation.com Class Counsel:



William B. Federman A. Brooke Murphy FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD 10205 N. Pennsylvania Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73120 (405) 235-1560

DATED: August 29, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

