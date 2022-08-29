World Renowned French Wine & Spirits Maker Pont des Arts is Leading the US$350bn Wine Industry into Web3.0 with NFKings

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pont des Arts, a luxury French Wine and Spirits Maker is taking the lead in connecting physical wine and vineyards with NFTs and Metaverses. The company is famous for its unique wine collections that display artworks from globally renowned artists like Mondrian, Zao Wou-Ki, and Miquel Barcelo, amongst others.

Pont des Arts' unique collection of exclusive wines bringing together the best from each of the two worlds of Art and Wine (PRNewswire)

"Beyond just the hype of NFTs, Web3.0 and Metaverses, we see tremendous value in redefining wine collecting as a trendy, more accessible and fun activity. The launch of the MetaVineyard Club will drive this. This is a great opportunity for people to learn, play, collect and discover the magical worlds of Art & Wine", said Thibault Pontallier, Founder of Pont des Arts, and Emanuele Ascoli, CEO of Pont des Arts.

The MetaVineyard Club connects wine and spirits producers and consumers through a variety of digital wine collecting initiatives. Among these, is the launch of a curated collection of wine NFTs, backed by wine and spirits from Pont des Arts, while simultaneously incorporating the "AgeToEarn" concept. In the same way as physical wine, each wine NFT ages with time on the blockchain, revealing artworks. Some users can redeem physical wine bottles that match their NFTs.

"Wine collecting just became more accessible. You don't need a physical space to store your collection or expensive machinery for optimal aging conditions; you simply collect, store and age your wine digitally in the Web3.0 Metaverse. NFTs also provide more liquidity to wine collecting as an investment asset class.", said Matthew, Founder, and CEO of NFKings.

The MetaVineyard Club's special 1888 Armagnac "Long Life" NFT auction starts in early September, with a limited NFT collection debuting later at US$125 each. Discover more on www.MetaVineyard.Club.

About Pont des Arts

Pont des Arts is an exclusive, limited collection of fine wines and spirits. It is the first international high-end brand of French wines and spirits, building a bridge between Art and Wine.

About NFKings

NFKings is a leading entertainment-focused Web3.0 and Metaverse developer and operator, with a successful track record of creating, launching, and operating Web3.0 projects with Vogue, Marilyn Monroe, Toni Kroos, Jimmy Choo, and many more. NFKings is backed by world-class investors and leaders in Web3.0 like Binance, Vertex Ventures, and more.

