Evolution Optiks Launches Clinical Study of Light Field Tele-Phoropter

CHRIST CHURCH, Barbados, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Optiks Limited, a privately held company specializing in light field technology, announced today that the first patients were successfully tested in a clinical study evaluating its innovative LFR-260 tele-phoropter against traditional phoropters in visual acuity testing. The prospective, crossover, multi-center, randomized study will include up to 108 patients undergoing a full routine eye examination at three clinical sites in the United States.

"The use of light field technology enables us to miniaturize the optical components of a standard phoropter, thus making it portable and at the same time suitable for telemedicine which has been on a sharp rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It also allows us to implement new features such as Quad View™ which makes decisions easier for patients during the refraction process, doing away with memory-based vision judgements", says Raul Mihali, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolution Optiks Limited. "This study is the first step in comparing our novel technology to the current standard in eye care and we are honored that we have been able to recruit highly professional and renowned investigators."

Dr. Anne Reuter of Gold Coast Optometric Vision Performance in Oyster Bay, NY, the Official Sports Vision Doctor of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy, comments: "We are proud to be part of this clinical study that brings cutting-edge technology to our patients and may take eye care to the next level. The team at Gold Coast is excited about the new features and possibilities light field technology offers and the opportunity to help make it available to trained professionals, but also to patients who do not have easy access to eye exams."

Dr. Larry Baitch, Professor and Associate Dean for Research at the MCPHS University School of Optometry acknowledges, "As educators of future optometrists, we strive for our students to learn on the most advanced instrumentation available. And as researchers developing advanced ophthalmic technologies, we are pleased to participate in the clinical study of the LFR-260. The LFR refraction process should be easier and less stressful for patients having to make decisions about image clarity, and will shorten the time for refractions. The LFR's portability and telemedicine capability are in line with our school's overall mission to provide care to all members of society, especially those who are underserved."

Founded in 2014, Evolution Optiks Limited is commercializing an extensive and ongoing portfolio of innovation and is on track to revolutionizing how digital information is being consumed. The company's primary categories of interest are optometry instruments, neuro-optical screening and training devices and, more broadly, it is exploring solutions based on vision-adapted, multi-view and light field displays, with applications in medicine, consumer solutions, advertising and media, automotive and avionics.

