PerfectServe Celebrates 25 Years of Accelerating Speed to Care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe® , a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today celebrates a significant milestone: 25 years in business. On this special anniversary, the company remembers where it started, appreciates how its reach has grown, and looks forward to accelerating speed to care for many years into the future.

PerfectServe was launched in 1997 as a technology-enabled answering service replacement, and over the past 25 years, the company's technology has grown to encompass a broad range of clinical collaboration and provider scheduling capabilities used by nearly 700,000 doctors, nurses, and other clinical and non-clinical care team members. (PRNewswire)

Today, PerfectServe counts 500+ hospitals, 100+ health systems, and 30,000+ physician practices as customers.

"Our success and longevity have been driven by exemplary customers who do amazing work with patients and push us to be better every day, talented and visionary employees, and complete dedication to a mission that has always centered on using technology to help clinicians treat patients more effectively," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "Many new ventures in the healthcare IT space fail to reach the one-year mark, so making it to 25 years is not something we take for granted. But even as PerfectServe recognizes this important milestone, we also find ourselves well-positioned to do even more impactful things with customers in the future."

Nothing is more demonstrative of the company's growth and longevity than the state of its customer relationships. PerfectServe's customer roster is filled with long-term partners both large and small who turn to the company for guidance, creativity, and trustworthiness as they look to optimize their communication and scheduling technology.

"We implemented PerfectServe in 2007, and since then, our partnership has grown by leaps and bounds because of a shared commitment to innovation," said Mike Hibbard, VP of I&T Applications and Growth for Bon Secours Mercy Health. "What started as a secure messaging solution has grown into a full-scale, deeply integrated communication ecosystem, and we're in the process of rolling out new features and workflows for nurses that will further transform the way our care teams collaborate. PerfectServe is a trusted partner, and we're excited to continue tapping their expertise to advance clinician and patient experiences."

With a loyal and growing customer base, proven and innovative technology, and decades of experience in a field where best practices are the key to successful implementations, PerfectServe has positioned itself as a trusted market leader. The state of the business is particularly strong:

added 400+ new customers and doubled YOY bookings. Since completing three major acquisitions at the beginning of 2019, PerfectServe has added over 1,400 net new logos to its customer roster. In the first half of 2022 alone, its physician practice businessand doubled YOY bookings.

More customers means more users, and PerfectServe now has 233,000 physicians, 258,000 nurses, and 673,000 total users across all solutions.

PerfectServe Unite , the healthcare industry's most advanced scheduling and communication platform. The expanded capabilities afforded by PerfectServe's acquisition of nurse collaboration, provider scheduling, and patient & family communication solutions led to the launch of, the healthcare industry's most advanced scheduling and communication platform.

In an environment where technology vendors often fall short of expectations, PerfectServe's commitment to delivering maximum value for customers has contributed to a retention rate of over 95%.

PerfectServe proudly integrates with every major EHR vendor and many other clinical, IT, and telecom systems . For each project, the integration strategy is designed to meet the customer's unique needs. Deep integration is required to power care team communication and collaboration effectively, which is why. For each project, the integration strategy is designed to meet the customer's unique needs.

Each month, PerfectServe's solutions facilitate an average of 7 million messages and 4 million calls while managing nearly 11 million shift hours.

The scope of the business today is hard to fathom for founder and former CEO Terry Edwards, who launched PerfectServe in August of 1997 after observing the difficulties his wife, a nurse, had managing communication with patients at a medical practice. He used his experience in the interactive voice messaging industry to create automated answering service technology that fixed this tedious process, but he never imagined PerfectServe would grow into a suite of solutions used by tens of thousands of provider organizations of all sizes.

"We started as a technology-enabled services company, but as secure messaging and texting became prominent, as use of the internet expanded, and as the full complexity of clinical workflows became apparent to us, we had to transform PerfectServe many times over the years to meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations," said Edwards. "Creating this company, watching it grow, and working with so many incredible people—colleagues, investors, and a litany of medical professionals with every title you can imagine—will always be the pride of my career. I'm overjoyed, but not surprised, to see PerfectServe continuing to thrive in 2022."

