Racers Revving Up for 68th Annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA US Nationals

The Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals, the National Hot Rod Association's (NHRA) cornerstone event and world's biggest and best known drag racing competition, takes place Aug. 31-Sept. 5 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Memories of her 2020 runner-up performance at Indianapolis fuel Leah Pruett's desire to drive the Dodge Power Brokers dragster to her first "Big Go" victory and a second Top Fuel Wally trophy for Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) in their inaugural season

After missing last year's event, TSR Funny Car pilot Matt Hagan returns with extra motivation to wheel his Dodge Power Brokers Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat to a repeat performance of his 2016 drive from No. 1 qualifier to the winner's circle at Indianapolis and in search of TSR's first U.S. Nationals win

Dodge drivers Hagan and Cruz Pedregon will take part in the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout specialty race-within-a-race as part of qualifying on Sunday, September 4

Dodge HEMI® Challenge returns for a 21st edition of the fan-favorite specialty race at Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals

The world's biggest drag race and the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Camping World Drag Racing Series' marquee event, the prestigious 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals, is set for Aug. 31-Sept. 5 and ready to welcome thousands of racers and fans to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

"The Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals event is NHRA's cornerstone showcase, providing a national stage on which to spotlight our Power Brokers program, the exclusive source for Dodge Direct Connection performance parts," said Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer Tim Kuniskis. "This event has an incredible history and its evolution has been closely tied to the Dodge brand, our passion for performance and the development of both street and racing technology for our lineup of vehicles."

The Labor Day classic is the second of two premier NHRA events with Dodge Power Brokers headline support this season. The first took place in July at the Dodge Power Broker Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway near Denver and was won by Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) pilot Leah Pruett aboard her Dodge Power Brokers dragster. That Top Fuel win, combined with the memory of her 2020 runner-up performance at Indianapolis still fresh, add fuel to Pruett's desire to capture her first career Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals victory and an Indy Wally trophy for TSR in their inaugural season.

"The last time we hit the track in our Dodge Power Brokers dragster, we turned on all four win lights on race day and had exceptional qualifying," said Pruett of her team's first Top Fuel win. "We expect to do the same thing as we tested at Indy earlier in the year and we do have what we think is a pretty good handle on a warm track tune up very similar to what we had on the Western swing. We intend to be able to use that at the Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals, and really just get back on to our high-performing Dodge train."

Three-time Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan returns to the Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals with extra motivation after being sidelined at last year's event due to COVID-19. While his successes this year to date include three wins, three runner-up performances and five No. 1 Qualifier positions, Hagan is also looking to overcome some recent elimination round struggles. The driver of the Dodge Power Brokers Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat currently sits second in the Funny Car standings ahead of the 15th edition of the NHRA's "Countdown to the Championship" playoff series. Hagan is not just looking to muscle his way to the winner's circle before closing out the regular season, but also hoping to take home his second Wally from the historic race and the team's first.

"It's going to be a big race going into this year's Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals with Tony Stewart Racing," said Hagan, who drove to the winner's circle from the No. 1 qualifier position in 2016. "Winning Indy is a really special, magical feeling. Indianapolis is one of those races you never want to leave the sport without winning. It's just a lot of excitement and build up through a long week for everybody. We definitely want to pull it down and have it be in the Dodge Power Brokers Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car at our sponsor's title race."

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Mopar.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

