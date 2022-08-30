Project design includes sustainable landscape elements to benefit local environment

CITY OF PONTIAC, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent power producer Soltage today announced its completion of the construction and commissioning of a 2.7 MW community solar project in Pontiac, Illinois. The project is built on land owned by the City of Pontiac and its energy sales are managed by Chicago-based MC Squared Energy Services. The project features single axis-trackers, bi-facial modules and incorporates native pollinator friendly vegetation to benefit the local environment.

Soltage completes 2.7 MW community solar project in Pontiac, IL (PRNewswire)

The Pontiac project will supply over 4,000 MWh of renewable energy per year to local municipal, commercial, and residential community solar subscribers under the Illinois community solar program. Soltage is delivering energy to its customers through an ongoing partnership with a licensed alternative retail electric supplier, MC Squared. Announced in 2019, the partnership designates MC Squared to serve as Soltage's exclusive subscription manager for all of the company's community solar projects across Illinois over the next twenty years.

Rather than using the typical turf grass, the project incorporates native pollinator-friendly plants including shrubs, grasses, and flowers to cover and protect the soil. This vegetation provides long-term environmental stewardship benefits to the land, local fauna and also dramatically reduces stormwater runoff.

"We're glad to continue the drumbeat of community solar development in Illinois to bring clean, affordable and reliable energy to the community in Pontiac and nearby geographies," said Jonathan Roberts, Vice President of Development for Soltage. "After entering Illinois' market in 2018, we've seen a great demand for community solar through our ongoing partnership with MC Squared and we look forward to increasing access to clean energy for residents and businesses alike."

"We're thrilled to continue our role with Soltage in growing Illinois' clean energy sources to lower our emissions and provide residents and businesses with access to affordable energy around the clock," said Chuck Sutton, president of Chicago-based MC Squared Energy Services. "It is exciting to see the state's goal of reaching 100% carbon-free energy by 2045 roll out across the State, and we are glad to do our part in connecting zero carbon projects with energy consuming customers."

Soltage entered the Illinois market in 2018 and is one of the top 5 community energy providers in the state. Nationally, Soltage has raised and invested over $1 billion into clean energy infrastructure since its founding in 2005. The company has developed over 100 clean energy projects and has more than 450 MW of total distributed generating capacity under construction and management across the country.

About Soltage:

Soltage is a leader in the development, financing and operation of distributed utility-scale solar and storage assets for commercial, industrial and municipal customers across the United States. Soltage has developed more than 100 clean energy projects with more than 450 MW total distributed generating capacity under construction and management. Soltage is backed by a group of investors including Prudential Capital Group and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.soltage.com

About MC Squared Energy Services:

Established in 2008 by veteran energy industry experts, MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (MC2) is a certified, retail electric-service provider headquartered in Chicago. MC2 helps municipalities, businesses, and individuals with competitive electric supply products to fit their specific needs. The company's customer-focused team has the resources and knowledge to meet its customer's electrical supply requirements. MC2 prides itself on being easy to work with and responsive to its customers.

MC Squared Energy Services, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wolverine Holdings. Founded in 1994, the Wolverine companies comprise a number of diversified financial institutions specializing in proprietary trading, asset management, order execution services and technology solutions. They are recognized as a market leader with a focus on innovation, achievement and integrity with clients and colleagues. The Wolverine companies are headquartered in Chicago with satellite offices in New York and San Francisco, and a proprietary trading affiliate office located in London.

