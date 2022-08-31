LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 95 ADDITIONAL HOMESITES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA'S WATERSTONE MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY

The Gardens at Waterstone features 62 new single-family homes on rare 40-foot wide lots

The Courtyards at Waterstone features 33 new single-family homes

Desirable Southeast Palm Bay location offers quick, easy access to major transportation corridors

PALM BAY, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 95 additional homesites in the exclusive Waterstone master planned community in Palm Bay, Florida.

The newest neighborhood from Landsea Homes, The Gardens at Waterstone will feature 62 single-family homes in the first phase. Community amenities include a pool and a cabana. Homebuyers can choose from several different design and floorplan options on 40-foot wide lots.

Landsea Homes also closed on 33 new homesites in the second phase of The Courtyards at Waterstone. These new single-family homes will feature 50-foot and 60-foot wide lots, with unique floorplans ranging from 1,800 to 2,850 square feet. Homes are currently selling in the first phase of The Courtyards at Waterstone.

"Our existing homes in The Courtyards at Waterstone have been very popular with buyers in the region thanks to large lot sizes and the High Performance Home features. We're happy to provide buyers with more opportunities to purchase in this wonderful community," said Jeff Wochner, Florida Division President, Landsea Homes. "Additionally, The Gardens at Waterstone is the only community in the Palm Bay area to offer 40-foot-wide lots, a nice differentiator for Landsea Homes. These homes will be attainably priced and are perfect for first-time and move-up buyers who are looking to 'Live in their Element'."

All homes at The Courtyards at Waterstone and The Gardens at Waterstone contain Landsea Homes' High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment and energy savings to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and white glove service with an individualized training session.

Homes will contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses.

Located in Southeast Palm Bay, Waterstone is just minutes from Interstate 95, approximately one hour from Orlando and a half-hour from major Space Coast industries. Growing into a featured destination for homebuyers, Palm Bay is adjacent to Melbourne on Florida's famed "Space Coast," while maintaining access to Florida's rural and wild interior.

The aerospace industry continues to drive economic growth with thousands of high-paying jobs as companies such as L3Harris, Northrop Grumman, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and the NASA/Kennedy Space Center.

Palm Bay is also among several towns named the "bass fishing capital of the world," with the legendary Stick Marsh off St. John's River, the Indian River, the Intercoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean and beaches.

For more information about The Courtyards at Waterstone, visit: https://landseahomes.com/florida/brevard-county/palm-bay/the-courtyards-at-waterstone/.

For information about Landsea Homes' Florida communities, visit: https://landseahomes.com/florida/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

