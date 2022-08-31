MGM RESORTS & BETMGM TOUT PLAYER RESOURCES, SUPPORT DURING INAUGURAL RESPONSIBLE GAMING EDUCATION MONTH

Entertainment leaders to provide unprecedented access to player resources and employee education

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International and BetMGM are proud to partner with the American Gaming Association (AGA) to promote the launch of Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM 2022) in September. As the gaming industry experiences monumental growth, MGM Resorts and BetMGM are elevating their unified commitment to responsible gaming. During RGEM 2022, the two gaming leaders will place increased emphasis on consumer education, community collaboration and enhanced employee training.

As September progresses, MGM Resorts and BetMGM will share important responsible gaming tips and information through their social media channels and directly to guests and customers. The two companies will also participate in the AGA's Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign, which educates new and seasoned bettors on responsible sports wagering. Both MGM Resorts and BetMGM will feature responsible gaming social media content throughout the month and will continue to promote responsible gaming education over the course of the year by providing useful information, tools and resources on its apps, websites and in retail locations.

MGM Resorts and BetMGM also remain committed to GameSense – an industry-leading responsible gaming program first developed and licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017 by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). The program focuses on positive, transparent and proactive conversations with players about how to gamble responsibly.

GameSense messaging and responsible gaming tips are now being delivered to guests on more than 35,000 television screens in MGM Resorts' hotel rooms across the country. MGM Resorts' casino floors also feature more than 22,000 slot machines that display GameSense messaging, with 7,000 machines featuring QR codes that offer access to responsible gaming information and educational materials from GameSense.

"We are proud to participate in RGEM 2022 and to let it serve as an additional platform to promote player health, as well as to increase awareness in the communities where we operate," said Garrett Farnes, Director of Responsible Gaming, MGM Resorts. "Training is a priority. Our employees serve as the front line for the company's responsible gaming efforts, and we want them to be equipped with the skills needed to ensure guests are informed, confident and in control of their play."

The MGM Resorts GameSense employee training program recently expanded with more than 62,000 employees receiving training in the past year. Of those, 271 employees have received the program's highest level of training, earning the title of GameSense Advisor. These GameSense Advisors are staffed at each MGM Rewards desk across the country, ready to provide assistance and support to guests and their families. September also marks a milestone for employee training at BetMGM. The company recently completed training of nearly 1,000 employees on advanced GameSense practices, while certifying its first GameSense Advisors.

Richard Taylor, Responsible Gaming Program Manager, BetMGM, said, "We're excited to take part in an important campaign to help raise awareness and champion responsible gaming. Our primary focus is delivering exceptional customer service and responsible gaming is a critical element of our approach. Through GameSense, we empower our employees and customers to approach gambling the right way – for fun and entertainment."

BetMGM is also proud to sponsor the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey's annual conference. The company is committed to working with key stakeholders on this critical issue. The conference will be held on Sept. 23 in West Windsor, NJ.

