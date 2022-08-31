Zilla Security Closes $13.5 Million in Series A Funding for Identity Security Platform

No code automation platform combines identity governance with cloud security.

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilla Security , the most comprehensive identity security platform for the cloud and hybrid environments, today announces the completion of a $13.5 million Series A funding. Tola Capital and FirstMark Capital co led the round with support from Pillar VC.

"Zilla is revolutionizing the identity security market," said Amish Jani, Founder and Partner of FirstMark Capital.

"Today, organizations recognize that identity is the new perimeter when it comes to cloud security," said Deepak Taneja, CEO and co-founder of Zilla Security. "But making sure that the right identities always have the right access across complex, siloed, and dynamic cloud environments can be a daunting task. Zilla eliminates all the complexity in managing identities and permissions by combining identity governance and cloud security into one platform. We've created the only identity security solution, purpose-built to automate the monitoring and lifecycle of user and machine entitlements through no-code integration across all environments."

Zilla's platform, developed by the leading pioneers in identity governance and access security from Aveksa (acq by RSA), Netegrity (acq by CA), and Forgepond (acq by MobileIron) is addressing one of the biggest challenges organizations face today – identity security. Zilla delivers cross-organizational access visibility and reviews, risk detection, continuous change tracking, and the ability to automatically remediate the drift in permissions that occurs over time. The company is uniquely suited to solve the challenge of managing identities (human, machine, and APIs) and entitlements based on its innovative, robotic automation technology, Zilla Universal Sync™ (ZUS™). ZUS delivers advanced connectivity that enables enterprises to quickly and seamlessly onboard any application, service or platform in the cloud or on-premises.

"Security teams need to understand their identity systems in order to secure the company against a wide range of threats. We have seen this as a challenge for many years and were excited to find that Zilla offers a simple solution to provide complete visibility to security teams across all their identity platforms," said Aaron Fleishman, Partner at Tola Capital. We are thrilled to partner with Deepak, Nitin, and the Zilla team and invest in a truly security-focused identity solution."

The new funding comes at a time of strong growth and company momentum. Since its market entry in April 2021, Zilla powers more than fifty enterprise customers enabling them to automate security and compliance with access reviews, access risk remediation, and continuous change tracking. The new capital will be used to accelerate growth, expand product development, and launch new go-to-market channels.

About Zilla Security

Zilla is an identity security platform that combines identity governance and cloud security. Our SaaS platform is the only service that delivers no-code integration across all environments – SaaS and home-grown applications, cloud platforms, and on-premises systems – to automate access security and compliance and deliver a comprehensive system of record for user, machine, and API identities. To learn more, visit zillasecurity.com .

About Tola Capital

Founded in 2010 by ex-software operators, Tola Capital is a venture capital firm that believes in the power of software and data to transform the way the world works. Our diverse team provides hands-on engagement to founders who build solutions with the potential for long-term, transformational change. We invest globally across multiple stages and exclusively target companies led by exceptional talent who are building essential software for enterprise customers. For more information, visit https://www.tolacapital.com.

About FirstMark Capital

FirstMark is a venture capital firm based in New York City. Our mission is to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are changing the world by solving meaningful problems. We build deeply engaged networks that unite leaders across the globe and accelerate the success of founders through high-impact services. We have proudly backed founders of remarkable businesses like Pinterest, Shopify, DraftKings, Riot Games, Frame.io, Ro Health, Dataiku and dozens more. Learn more and become part of our network at firstmarkcap.com .

