Digi-Key Announces Distribution Agreement with Schneider Electric

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has secured a distribution agreement in North America with Schneider Electric, one of the largest suppliers of electrical and automation and control products in the world.

As a result of this partnership, Digi-Key now offers a competitive selection of Schneider Electric's innovative, high quality and reliable power, automation and control, and sensor products.

"Together, Digi-Key and Schneider Electric are going the extra mile to provide the absolute best possible customer support," said Eric Wendt, director of automation, at Digi-Key. "Digi-Key customers can now access much of Schneider's portfolio of high-quality products for a wide range of applications and markets, ranging from industrial automation to power management, and many solutions in between."

"We are proud to grow our partnership with Digi-Key Electronics in expanding our offering to include industry-leading solutions from our Power, Industrial Automation and Sensor product lines across their eCommerce platform," said Emily Heitman, vice president of power products for Schneider Electric. "This partnership allows Schneider Electric to serve different types of customers and bring our solutions to new markets while providing innovative products and services they need, when and how they need them, to best support their business."

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

