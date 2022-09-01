Geotab becomes the first dedicated telematics company to receive SBTi validation for its emissions reduction targets

Company's emissions reduction targets approved and aligned with 1.5°C ambition

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced that it is the first dedicated telematics company to have its emissions reduction targets validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) . Geotab's targets meet the criteria required to keep the global temperature rise limited to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

Geotab's carbon emissions reduction targets approved and validated by SBTi (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Geotab published its inaugural Sustainability Report in 2021 , committing to take climate action and moving the world toward a more sustainable future. Validated by SBTi, Geotab commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. Geotab also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 50% within the same timeframe.

"At Geotab, we don't just believe in sustainability; it is the very core to our purpose. We are proud to be the first dedicated telematics provider to receive SBTi validation," said Neil Cawse, CEO and founder of Geotab. "We are committed to transparent measurement of our own carbon emissions, while supporting our customers and suppliers on their own journey. Together, we can make smarter decisions and do better for our planet."

Guided by its mission to help companies accelerate their rate of carbon reductions and to scale their sustainability efforts, Geotab provides access to a full suite of tools powered by the largest dataset for real-world EV performance, including the EV Suitability Assessment (EVSA), Green Fleet Dashboard, Temperature Tool for EV Range and the EV Battery Degradation Tool. Through its technology, Geotab instills confidence and helps companies make intelligent and sustainable decisions that are in the best interest of their organization, the broader community and the planet at large.

Committed to safeguarding the future, SBTi defines best practices in setting science-based targets to help mobilize companies toward a low-carbon economy. In 2019 the organization launched, The Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign in partnership with the UN Global Compact and the We Mean Business coalition. The campaign is an urgent call to action for companies to set targets in line with 1.5°C and a net-zero future to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

For information about Geotab's Sustainable Fleet Solutions, please visit: https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/sustainability/

Geotab Logo (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.) (PRNewswire)

