Merit Financial Advisors Expands Presence in Connecticut with Acquisitions of Ceponis Financial Group and Brook Wealth Management

Merit Financial Advisors Expands Presence in Connecticut with Acquisitions of Ceponis Financial Group and Brook Wealth Management

Merit adds two Connecticut offices and approximately $277 million in client assets

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today it has acquired Ceponis Financial Group ("CFG") and Brook Wealth Management, LLC ("BWM"), adding two new offices and expanding Merit's existing presence in Fairfield County, Connecticut.

Merit Financial Advisors (PRNewswire)

Led by Managing Member Christopher Ceponis, CFG specializes in retirement, investment, tax, educational, business, executive compensation, long-term care, and insurance planning for clients. The firm has an office in Ridgefield, Connecticut and approximately $174 million in client assets.

"I'm thrilled our team is joining forces with Merit Financial Advisors. We evaluated a number of different potential partners, but we had the greatest synergy with Merit's team," said Ceponis. "Their approach and philosophy closely align with our own, and the transition will provide our team access to the deep reservoir of resources Merit offers. This partnership will enhance our deliverables to clients and allow us more time to personally connect with them."

BWM Partner Daryl LePage, CFP® and his team, specialize in wealth building, retirement and estate planning, risk management, and tax planning. The firm is located in Rocky Hill, Connecticut and has approximately $103 million in client assets.

"Our team is excited to become part of the Merit family," said LePage. "The merger will enhance the offerings for our clients, as well as streamline and centralize back-office operations. Merit's overall culture and client-centric approach mirrors our own, and we are proud to represent them as they expand their resources and services in the Connecticut region."

Christopher and Daryl each have more than 25 years of experience providing investment and financial planning advice for their clients. They will both be assuming new roles at Merit as Wealth Managers and will be joined by their teams, as they contribute to Merit's growth in the Connecticut region.

"Expanding our presence in Connecticut has been an important focus of ours, and we are delighted to welcome Ceponis Financial Group and Brook Wealth Management to our growing team," said David Brounley, Regional Director of Merit Financial Advisors. "Christopher and Daryl bring an incredible wealth of financial acumen and strong ties to the community, and we are eager to provide them with the support they need to continue to grow and serve their clients."

These are Merit's ninth and tenth acquisitions since taking a minority investment in December 2020 from Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") and a group of strategic investors led by HGGC, leveraging its Aspire Holdings platform. Earlier this month, Merit announced its acquisition of Mersberger Financial Group, which added $830 million in assets under management and $489 million in assets under advisement and established the firm's presence in Wisconsin.

"Brook Wealth's client-focused approach emulates the core values of Merit. Adding Daryl and his team deepens Merit's advisory group in Connecticut, which continues to grow," said Nick Trepp, Principal of Wealth Partners Capital Group. "Additionally, Ceponis Financial Group and Merit were a perfect fit. Given Merit's presence in Connecticut and their operational and back-office expertise, we are confident that Chris' team and his clients will continue to thrive."

The mergers were finalized on August 5 (CFG) and August 26, 2022 (BWM). Financial and legal terms of the deals were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has 28 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $6.1 billion in assets as of April 30, 2022 ($4.34 billion in advisory, $1.69 billion in brokerage assets and with $92 million in assets under advisement).

For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com .

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Merit Financial Group, LLC, Merit, Merit Financial Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisors and financial advisors who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com .

About HGGC

HGGC is a leading middle-market investment firm based in Palo Alto, Calif. with over $6.8 billion in cumulative capital commitments. HGGC is focused on partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. HGGC makes investments in RIAs via its Aspire Holdings platform, which is targeting $300 million of total investment in the space. More information is available at hggc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Merit Financial Advisors