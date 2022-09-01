Mohr Partners Adds Ben Fujihara to Lead National Brokerage Recruiting

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a leading global full-service end-to-end corporate real estate services firm, is pleased to announce that Ben Fujihara, a seasoned veteran of the financial services and commercial real estate industries, has joined Mohr Partners in its Dallas headquarters.

In his new role, Fujihara will lead the firm's national brokerage recruiting program with the goal of doubling the U.S. brokerage headcount over the next five years as part of the firm's long-term growth plan.

"I am excited and confident in taking on my new role given Mohr Partners' top-three market position in global corporate real estate services," Fujihara said.

Added Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya, "Ben's strong track record of recruiting over 100 brokers at Morgan Stanley has prepared him for his new role with us."

Ben most recently served as the Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Fischer Solutions, Inc., a Dallas-based U.S. national corporate real estate advisory firm. In that role, he streamlined business operations and boosted revenue by hiring, coaching and leading a team of experienced sales professionals.

Previously, Ben spent over 20 years with Morgan Stanley where he acted as an executive leader with full financial responsibility for the North Texas complex. Within that region, he oversaw over 435 employees in 14 offices.

Ben earned his Bachelor of Arts in Organization Leadership from Pennsylvania State University. He participated in the Executive Leadership Development Program at the Wharton School of Business and the Thayer Leadership Development Group at the United States Military Academy.

About Mohr Partners, Inc.:

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

