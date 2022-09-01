This Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, National Nonprofit Urges Early Detection as Key to Survival

Experts from ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer Available for Timely and Important Interviews this September

INVITE: You're invited to partake in a special and timely virtual media tour this fall.

OCCASION: September marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. All month long, the nation's leading nonprofit in the fight against prostate cancer, ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer , will partner with experts and celebrity spokespersons to raise awareness for the importance of early detection. When caught in early stages, prostate cancer has a survival rate of 98%. But when caught late, the survival rate falls to a much less hopeful 31%.

ZERO is encouraging all men to learn about prostate cancer risks and promote early detection during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month (PCAM), beginning September 1. Highlights include 22 nationwide ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walks , celebrity collaborations, podcast releases, and details surrounding ZERO's 2023 Summit.

EXPERTS AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW: Jamie Bearse, CEO and President of ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer [Boston, MA]; Tony Minter, Prostate Cancer Survivor [Columbia, SC]

WHEN: Tuesday, September 13, 2022; 10:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET {10 minute windows available for booking}

WHERE: Interviews can be conducted remotely via Zoom.

WHY: Over 3 million men are living with prostate cancer, making it the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American men. Every 15 minutes another American man dies from prostate cancer. That's more than 94 deaths per day and 34,500 this year. Black men are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and over twice as likely to die from prostate cancer as White men.

About ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer:

ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections, and take action to save lives.

