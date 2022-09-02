National Institute of Health (NIH) awards Matregenix a Phase 1 SBIR grant to develop a new dental barrier membrane for guided bone regeneration

Matregenix is headquartered at University Lab Partners, the premier life science incubator located in UCI Research Park.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matregenix announces a grant award from the National Institute of Dental & Craniofacial Research under the auspices of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program and National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant will be utilized to develop a new dental barrier membrane for guided bone regeneration.

Guided bone regeneration (GBR) is a common technique used in the dental industry for the treatment of bony defects, among other conditions. Barrier membranes are crucial components of GBR procedures, used to cover the bone defect and create a secluded space that facilitates growth of the bone by preventing connective tissue from interfering in that growth while also protecting the wound. Legacy membranes fall short of attaining the desired properties for GBR techniques leading to additional costs and unnecessary pain for patients.

"Our new approach will address the limitations of current products by eliminating the need for animal-based materials while introducing a new biomaterial to benefit the areas of soft tissue repair applications. This award will help us validate the clinical significance of our innovative membrane to provide a more suitable armamentarium for oral and craniomaxillofacial bone regeneration compared to the gold standard collagen membrane," stated Dr. Sherif Soliman, Founder and CEO of Matregenix.

The research will be conducted in collaboration with Prof. Marco Bottino's research group from the University of Michigan. "This project is built on the extensive published and preliminary data that my lab has generated in collaboration with Matregenix over the past 3 years, and I strongly believe that successful completion of this project is the critical step to translating the next-generation of barrier membranes for guided bone regeneration applications," stated Prof. Marco Bottino, University of Michigan School of Dentistry.

Matregenix has also been recognized as a finalist in the 2022 High Tech Awards powered by Octane. In addition, the Matregenix Transparent Nanofiber Mask was announced as a Phase 2 finalist in the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)-NIOSH-NIST Mask Innovation Challenge.

Matregenix Inc. is a California-based technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures highly tunable nanofibrous materials adaptable to customized needs in a wide range of applications.

About University Lab Partners

University Lab Partners (ULP) is a premier, nonprofit, wet lab incubator located in UCI Research Park in Irvine, CA. ULP is a professionally managed and equipped wet lab facility along with the benefits of peer-to-peer interactions among a life science-focused entrepreneurial community.

