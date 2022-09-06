Huizenga Group Makes Strategic Investment in Bulldog Factory Service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huizenga Group today announced the addition of Bulldog Factory Service to its growing portfolio of automation companies. Santanna Tool & Design Company – Bulldog Factory Service is based in Madison Heights, Mich., with additional operations in North Carolina and Mexico.

Bulldog Factory Service is a full-service automation supplier specializing in lean process cost-effective manufacturing solutions that include automated and welding systems, conveyors, design and simulation services, and workforce reduction projects and kits.

"We're pleased to announce this partnership," Huizenga Group President Steve Klotz said. "It highlights the vision of Huizenga Group to invest in Michigan-based companies and create enduring economic growth. It also emphasizes Bulldog Factory Service's mission to provide high-quality customer service by delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions that exceed consumer expectations."

Bulldog Factory Service was drawn to a partnership with Huizenga Group because of its expertise and positive track-record in the automation space, said Bulldog Factory Service Owners Joseph and Jamilce Newton.

The Huizenga Group is a privately held investment firm which provides management services to a diverse group of companies in tool and die, pharmaceutical packaging, machined metal parts, electrical contracting and highly engineered automotive component manufacturing.

"They are the perfect partner for us as our company continues to grow," Joseph Newton said, adding, "Our strategic partnership will enable Bulldog to further capitalize on its already strong customer relationships. Working with the Huizenga Group gives us the flexibility to continue meeting existing customer needs while also creating new opportunities to expand."

About Bulldog Factory Service

Established in 1937, Bulldog Factory Service has more than 80 years of experience in providing engineering services and the manufacturing of flexible production systems for the automotive industry. Bulldog delivers turn-key systems individually tailored to meet clients' unique needs. Learn more at santannatool.com.

Bulldog was advised by Phil Gilbert of East Bay Advisors: philgilbert@eastbayadv.com.

About Huizenga Group

Founded in 1985, the Huizenga Group provides management services to its diverse portfolio of companies that deliver critical products and services to the world's leading security, automotive, pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer goods, and office furniture manufacturers. Learn more at huizengagroup.com.

