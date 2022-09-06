InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Gate Latch (LGT-202)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to disengage a gate latch while standing on either side of the gate," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the GATE LATCH. My design would eliminate the need to wait for someone on the other side to open the gate."

The invention provides an improved latch design for a gate. In doing so, it enables the latch to be manipulated from the interior or exterior of the gate. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, businesses and other properties with gates. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

