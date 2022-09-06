Ooh Wee: Wendy's Teams Up with Rick and Morty on Limited Edition Show Themed Drinks and Combo Meals Exclusively on Uber Eats

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty are joining forces once again to celebrate the Emmy® Award-winning series' sixth season with exclusive Coca-Cola® Freestyle® flavors, Rick and Morty-inspired combo meals on Uber Eats* and a chance to win limited-edition Rick and Morty's-themed merch exclusively with Uber Eats. Wubba Lubba Grub Grub!

It’s Portal Time: Wendy’s Releases Rick and Morty Limited Edition Show Themed Drinks and Combo Meals Exclusively on Uber Eats (PRNewswire)

Following the outpouring of love last year, Wendy's is partnering again with the innovative team at Coca‑Cola® to bring back Portal Time Lemon Lime and double down on the fun with a brand-new flavor addition: Froopyland Froopunch**! Both flavors will be available on more than 5,000 Coca-Cola® Freestyle® dispensers in Wendy's locations across the country and on the Wendy's app, so no one has to miss out on these galactic sips.

Portal Time Lemon Lime : What happens when you teleport tart citrus and sweet lime to the same coordinates inside your mouth. Portal Time, Morty! That zesty aroma is just what it smells like between universes.

Froopyland Froopunch: Escape into your happy place, a pocket world generated by splicing citrus, tart cherry and orange flavors in a quantum tesseract. Just like the fruit punch dad used to make, if dad was a space-bending genius.

The fun doesn't stop there! Today through Sunday, September 11 Wendy's is serving up limited-edition combo meals inspired by the hit show, available for delivery exclusively on Uber Eats:

Hot Honey NOT Birdperson Combo: Have you ruined yet another universe? Portal over to one where the spicy breaded chicken breast comes with pepper jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, crunchy dill chips, and a drizzle of habanero hot honey sauce all on a toasted bun and served with hot & crispy fries and a drink of choice. That should help wash down the taste of quantum paradox.

Riggity Riggity Wrecked Combo: Put the drama on hold for an episode while you riggity riggity wreck a quarter-pound*** of fresh, never-frozen beef**** with Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, crispy onions, sweet, smoky bourbon bacon sauce, hot & crispy fries, and drink of choice. It's a classic bourbon and bacon adventure.

Starting September 7, anyone who orders one of these Rick and Morty-inspired combo meals from the "Morty's" menu category on Uber Eats will be entered for a chance to win one-of-a-kind merchandise*****. From hoodies to sweatpants to bucket hats, you're going to want to get your hands on this drip.

Season Six of Rick and Morty airs Sunday nights at 11:00 pm on Adult Swim and Seasons 1-5 are available to stream on HBO Max.

Now what are you waiting for? It's time to get schwifty!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

ABOUT UBER EATS:

Uber Eats is an on-demand app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the things they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with more than 825,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 11,000 cities across six continents. From specialty local favorites to national brand names, groceries to household essentials and more, Uber Eats has what you want when you want it.

ABOUT ADULT SWIM:

Adult Swim is the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults for over fifteen years, offering critically acclaimed, award-winning original and acquired series such as Rick and Morty, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, The Eric Andre Show, Three Busy Debras, Tuca & Bertie, and Joe Pera Talks With You. Fan favorite anime block, Toonami, airs on Saturday nights and has expanded beyond acquisitions, producing original series including Fena: Pirate Princess, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Shenmue the Animation, Uzumaki, and new seasons of FLCL. The annual Adult Swim Festival reaches a global audience, and features performances by top musicians and comedians. Adult Swim airs nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel and reaches fans via HBO Max. Connect with Adult Swim on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok. Subscribe to Adult Swim on YouTube.

*Limited edition Rick & Morty Wendy's combo meals available exclusively on Uber Eats 09/07/22 through 09/11/22. While supplies last. U.S. only.

**Portal Time Lemon Lime and Froopyland Froopunch available on the Wendy's app and at participating Wendy's locations only.

***Approximate weight before cooking.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

***** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not improve chances of winning. Void where prohibited. Open to permanent legal residents of the 50 states of the U.S. & D.C. who are the age of majority. Pins/free pins available through 11:59:59 pm PT on 9/11/22. Last day to enter with pin is at 11:59:59 pm PT on 9/14/22. Prize restrictions apply. For details, see Official Rules.

"Coca-Coca" and "Freestyle" are registered trademarks of The Coca-Cola Company.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company