Renowned Surgeon Joins Hackensack University Medical Center to Lead Colorectal Surgery Service

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven A. Lee-Kong, MD, a nationally recognized colorectal surgeon, has joined Hackensack University Medical Center as Chief of Colorectal Surgery. Dr. Lee-Kong is known for having one of the highest volume colorectal surgery practices in the New York City area, including complex reconstructions — many of which using minimally invasive robotic-assisted techniques.

Steven A. Lee-Kong, MD (Photo: Hackensack University Medical Center) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Lee-Kong earned his medical degree from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, where he also completed his surgical residency. He completed his colorectal surgery fellowships at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Lee-Kong had been a leading colorectal surgeon at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center since 2012 before joining the Hackensack University Medical Center team. Dr. Lee-Kong was the first robotically trained colorectal surgeon at Columbia, and introduced this technology at the institution for the management of colorectal cancers, inflammatory bowel disease, diverticulitis and pelvic floor disorders. He is board-certified in general surgery and colorectal surgery and has been named to Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors since 2015.

He is an expert in all types of colorectal surgical procedures, from the simplest to the most complex, operating through small incisions whenever possible so patients can heal faster and return to their regular activities sooner. Dr. Lee-Kong has special expertise in the treatment of all types of anorectal disorders, complex entero-cutaneous fistulas (an abnormal connection that develops between the intestine and the skin), pelvic organ prolapse, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, colon cancer, and rectal cancer, using sphincter-preserving techniques wherever appropriate. He is also dedicated to educating the community about colorectal health, improving disparities in colorectal cancer care, and training surgical residents and medical students.

Dr. Lee-Kong's arrival completes a "dream team" led by nationally renowned colon and rectal surgeon Howard M. Ross, MD , who came to Hackensack University Medical Center as chair of the Department of Surgery and surgeon-in-chief in May 2021 . "I am excited to expand upon the work that Dr. Ross began a year ago, with an emphasis on minimally invasive robotic surgery and the latest technologies," said Dr. Lee-Kong. "I'm looking forward to working on the ground floor of the most amazing colorectal surgery division in the area and taking the very best care of our patients."

This fall, he and his surgical colleagues will be operating in the new Helen Theurer Pavilion , a nine-story 530,000-square-foot facility that incorporates advanced technologies into a modern, thoughtfully designed working environment to provide an enhanced patient, team, and physician experience.

"There is no need for people with colorectal cancer and noncancerous colorectal disorders to go to New York City for academic-level surgical care, because it is right here in Hackensack," added Mark Sparta, president, Northern Region, Hackensack Meridian Health. "We are excited and honored to have Dr. Lee-Kong on our team so we can expand the exceptional surgical services that we provide to the people of New Jersey."

ABOUT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

(PRNewsfoto/Hackensack University Medical Center) (PRNewswire)

