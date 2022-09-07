Energizing the Next Generation: Schaeffler Symposium Highlights Ongoing Progress in E-Mobility Transformation

12 th Schaeffler Symposium presents sustainable mobility solutions under the theme "Energizing the Next Generation"

Event highlights innovative developments for future electric powertrains, smart chassis systems and new solutions for a driverless future

North American showcase to be held in Detroit and Silicon Valley

DETROIT, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 30 years, the Schaeffler Symposium has stood for innovation, customer focus and the open exchange of ideas. The 12th Schaeffler Symposium, the ninth event of its kind to take place in the U.S., will be held in two venues this year: in Detroit on Sept. 8 and, for the first time ever, in Silicon Valley on Sept. 21-22. This year's Symposium will focus on transformation and "Energizing the Next Generation."

"As the theme for this quadrennial event suggests, Schaeffler is excited to showcase its continued, ongoing transformation and its work to energize the next generation," said Marc McGrath, Regional CEO - Schaeffler Americas. "Throughout both events, attendees will be able to experience our work to transform our partnerships, people and products through live expert presentations and interactive exhibits. We have always been committed to the advancement of sustainable mobility, and our unique customer-focused event allows us to not only showcase our latest technologies but also inspire further collaborations."

During the Detroit and Silicon Valley Symposia, which follow the successful German Kolloquium held in June, Schaeffler will provide over 250 North American customers a close-up look at the latest technologies for the future of sustainable, efficient and innovative mobility.

The successful transformation of Schaeffler's automotive business is evident from the fact that it secured 3.2 billion euros of new orders in the first half of 2022 for its E-Mobility division alone, already meeting the full-year target for 2022 in the first six months.

Product Transformation

Schaeffler has worked to transform a number of efficient and electric powertrains of the future; intelligent, safe and reliable chassis systems; and new mobility solutions geared towards a driverless future – several of which will be on display during the Symposia. For example, Schaeffler's new 4in1 e-axle, which combines four subsystems – the electric motor, transmission, power electronics and thermal management, into one innovative and integrated system. Or the company's new TriFinity triple-row wheel bearing, designed specifically for electric powertrains, can transfer greater axle loads while also offering a significantly longer service life and improved rigidity.

Technology Transformation

Schaeffler's operations in Wooster, Ohio, are driving much of its E-Mobility technology transformation. The company has invested nearly $200 million over the last five years to support growth. As the global supplier's E-Mobility Center of Competence for the Americas, Schaeffler's Wooster facility is leading the region's development of the next generation of powertrain solutions. The more than 800,000 square-foot facility incorporates production assembly for the hybrid module, a battery and fuel cell technology lab, an e-motor test lab as well as development of power electronics units and e-axles.

People Transformation

In addition to its high-tech facilities, Schaeffler's apprenticeship program is recognized nationally for helping the global supplier to attract and cultivate top talent. Launched in 1980, the program is now one of the largest programs of its kind and currently partners with several universities in the Americas region.

Just last year, Schaeffler and The Ohio State University (OSU) launched the Schaeffler Hub for Advanced Research (SHARE). Located on the OSU campus in Columbus, the collaborative program focuses on solid-state Li Ion battery development, with future plans for fuel cell research and development. The OSU program is Schaeffler's fifth SHARE program globally and the first in the Americas.

"These partnership and programs are driving the talent transformation needed to create sustainable future mobility," said Jeff Hemphill, Chief Technical Officer – Schaeffler Americas. "We're excited to foster the next generation of automotive and mobility engineers."

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services in the fields of CO₂-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliability partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company produces precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a multitude of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the world's largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

Schaeffler is a recognized development partner for global automakers and suppliers. To serve the North American automotive market, Schaeffler operates development centers in: Troy, Mich.; Fort Mill, S.C.; Wooster, Ohio; and Puebla, Mexico. The company's 600 North American engineers and technicians, who are supported by a team of more than 6,700 global R&D engineers, drive development in the region by utilizing state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment, computational tools and CAD systems. Schaeffler Automotive has headquarters in Fort Mill and manufacturing facilities in: South Carolina; Missouri; Ohio; Ontario, Canada; Puebla and Irapuato, Mexico. For more information, please visit www.schaeffler.us.

