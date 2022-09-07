Lunavi Achieves CJIS Compliance to Provide Secure IT Solutions for Criminal Justice and Government Organizations

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunavi, a top provider of business technology consulting and managed IT services, has gained Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) compliance accreditation for customers in the State of Colorado across its hosted services including colocation data centers and private cloud platforms.

This independently certified compliance measure assures strict data security for law enforcement and similarly regulated government organizations whose technology services are hosted by Lunavi. After attaining accreditation in Colorado, additional certifications for clients in other states will be a simple process.

CJIS is a stringent and comprehensive cybersecurity standard. The Criminal Justice Information Services Division is the largest division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and provides a centralized source of criminal justice data to various government agencies and authorized third parties. Any entity engaging with sensitive information from the US Justice Department is required to adhere to CJIS policies for networking, data encryption, and remote access, among other criteria.

"Achieving CJIS compliance is another example of the lengths Lunavi will go to satisfy client requirements as they change over time," said Bob Heskett, Director of Security and Compliance at Lunavi. "In this case we had a SLED [State, Local, Education Industry] customer who was adding police and emergency response systems to a Lunavi private cloud. While we already offer strong security and compliance measures like HIPAA and SOC, we were happy to implement new audits, logging, and training to our existing access controls and incident response programs in order to meet CJIS standards."

CJIS compliance is centered on the principal of least privilege or a "need-to-know, right-to-know" standard. These access controls, combined with logs, data management tools, encryption, and systems monitoring, allow Lunavi to help clients achieve CJIS compliance within their hosted information systems and prepare for a federal audit.

"Information Security continues to grow in importance as phishing, malware, ransomware, and other attacks proliferate," said Cortney Thompson, CIO at Lunavi. "Government agencies are a prime target for attackers due to large quantities of personal data stored within IT systems. Lunavi is always seeking to improve our security standards, monitoring, and response methods. This CJIS compliance further cements our cybersecurity leadership and abilities."

