Pilot Wave Holdings Hires Lisa Belton, Formerly of JPMorgan Chase, To Scale Firm's Operations

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Wave Holdings ("Pilot Wave"), the world's leading technology-focused acquisition and growth firm, has hired Lisa Belton as Partner. Ms. Belton is joining as Chief of Staff where she will help build out and manage the firm's operational structure, as well as assist in the transformation of portfolio businesses.

Ms. Belton has spent 15+ years as a financial services professional at large firms such as Merrill Lynch, Fidelity, and JP Morgan Chase. She also has deep experience in the start-up space, most notably as Chief Financial Officer where she led the firm through a successful acquisition. At Pilot Wave, Ms. Belton will leverage her vast experience to help grow portfolio businesses with technology and drive operational efficiencies while preserving culture and diversity.

"It's wonderful to work with Lisa again," said Afsheen Afshar, Founder and Managing Partner at Pilot Wave. "She brings a level of energy and professionalism that will help take Pilot Wave to the next level."

About Pilot Wave

Pilot Wave is the first acquisition firm dedicated to bringing modern technology to small businesses. Comprised of hybrid investment professionals, operators, and technologists, the team partners with exceptional management to grow businesses and help them continue to be competitive in the technological age. For further information, please contact: info@PilotWaveHoldings.com

www.PilotWaveHoldings.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pilot Wave Holdings Mgmt