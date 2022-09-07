Saucy Santana and Coi Leray to Perform at The Model Experience New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Event

TME Is The Superbowl of Fashion Shows With Over 800 Models Set To Hit The Runway All In A Day

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Model Experience (TME) is truly gearing up to turn their New York Fashion Week (NYFW) into a festival! With back to back shows taking place on Sunday, September 11th featuring performances from Billboard-charting raptress Coi Leray as well as Saucy Santana (who's fresh off his MTV Video Music Awards performance) rocking the runway stage! Plus a highly anticipated fashion-forward curated DJ set by artist/model Shaun Ross! "We've done many shows in Los Angeles over the years, but we're beyond excited to tap into the New York Fashion Scene," says TME founder Ashley Covarrubias.

Saucy Santana and Coi Leray take the stage at New York Fashion Week (PRNewswire)

"New York is the Mecca when it comes to Fashion. Our show is different because it's inclusive and our talent pool is unmatched. Our designers will be showing everything from streetwear to couture. 800 Models are expected to hit the Runway. Most of the models we work with are unsigned, this is their big break. When you think of NYFW, the high-fashion shows are really raw and industrial. We wanted to emulate that feeling. We're excited to bring this vision to life at our first-ever NYFW show, and the support from our New York models has been amazing, " explains the founder.

For over a decade TME has been giving up-and-coming models the chance to walk the runway. The glowing community will also bring a new element to their brand, as they manifest a New York satellite show that's been in the works for many seasons. As Ashley Covarrubias has shared about her organization, "we truly provide t he model experience that aspiring talents need, and with accolades like placements in Vogue with designers who've gone on to work with stars like Cardi B, our reputation is golden." Nicknamed "the super bowl of fashion shows," the TME event will unveil dozens of designers' newest collections. In addition, TME already has a sold out 3-day Los Angeles Fashion Week (LAFW) show with soon-to-be released celebrity designers and performances, including artist Bia, starting October 7th.

