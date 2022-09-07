UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.71 per share on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 19, 2022.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings.  The Trust has seventy-six investments in twenty-one states.

