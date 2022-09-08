AIDS Walk Los Angeles Returns In-Person on October 16 in West Hollywood

AIDS Walk Los Angeles Invites the Community to "Be All Over It" and participate in an AIDS Walk LA like no other.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APLA Health announced that the 38th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles will be held in the City of West Hollywood, on Sunday, October 16. Individuals and Teams can register now at no cost and fundraise on a newly launched website (https://aidswalkla.org).

For the first time since 2019, we're returning to the streets on October 16. The theme of this year's AIDS Walk LA is "Be All Over It". We're over talking. We're over people living with HIV not in care. We're over the assault on our rights happening across the nation.

We're calling on individuals and organizations who have had enough to make a plan to "Be All Over It" with us and show the world that you'll no longer stay silent on the issues you feel passionate about.

"Our passion and energy for change is still as strong today as it was at the very first AIDS Walk Los Angeles," said Craig E. Thompson, CEO of APLA Health. "Only now, we see a world in which attentions have been diverted elsewhere, where healthcare rights are threatened at the highest levels, and where access to quality healthcare isn't guaranteed for all. For 39 years, APLA Health has been doing the work to increase access to care, provide resources for underserved communities, and fight for HIV advocacy. Unfortunately, there is substantial progress to be made in the fight for healthcare justice."

AIDS Walk Los Angeles is the pioneer fundraising walk that raises vital funds and builds support and awareness of the continuing need to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Los Angeles County. Funds raised at AIDS Walk LA directly supports APLA Health other HIV/AIDS service organizations across Los Angeles County. There are many ways to participate at AIDS Walk Los Angeles including walking, volunteering and sponsorship.

AIDS Walk Los Angeles

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022

West Hollywood Park

647 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA

This year's AIDS Walk Los Angeles is supported by more than thirty generous sponsors.

Premier Sponsors include Starbucks Pride Network, ViiV Healthcare, Paul Hastings & Gilead Sciences, Inc. Grand Sponsors include ABC7 & Paramount Pictures. Principal Sponsors include Quest Diagnostics, Capital Group & City of West Hollywood. Major Sponsors include Premier Pharmacy Services, Grindr, Hallmark Channel & Mattel. Supporting Sponsors include Oaktree Capital Management, Janssen, Microsoft, Walgreens, Room & Board, Hyundai USA Drive Equality & AT&T. Event Sponsors include KPMG, Hathaway Dinwiddie, Keck Medicine of USC, Olympia Plaza Pharmacy, Fox Pride, Amgen, Boeing, Genoa Healthcare, AIG, Klawiter and Associates, The Dietz Agency, Parker Brown & Bank of America.

About AIDS Walk Los Angeles: Since 1985, AIDS Walk Los Angeles has drawn hundreds of thousands of supporters to walk, and millions more to donate, raising more than $92 million to combat HIV and AIDS. The funds raised at the event remain a vital lifeline that sustains APLA Health's care, prevention, and advocacy programs for those living with HIV in Los Angeles County. Proceeds also benefit other HIV/AIDS service organizations that participate and raise funds through the Community Coalition Initiative (CCI). For more information, visit https://aidswalkla.org.

About APLA Health: APLA Health restores dignity and trust within underserved communities by providing world-class LGBTQ+ empowering healthcare, support services, and HIV specialty care. Since 1983, APLA Health has remained steadfast in its commitment to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in our lifetime. The agency is a multi-site operation includes eight Federally Qualified health Center (FQHC) locations, serving more than 18,000 people annually in Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous. We provide 20 different services including: medical, dental, behavioral health and HIV specialty care; PrEP counseling and management; health education and HIV prevention; and STD screening and treatment. For people living with HIV, we offer housing support; benefits counseling; home healthcare; and the Vance North Necessities of Life Program food pantries; among several other critically needed services. Additionally, we are leaders in advocating for policy and legislation that positively impact the LGBTQ+ and HIV communities and conduct community-based research on issues affecting the communities we serve. For more information on APLA Health visit https://aplahealth.org.

