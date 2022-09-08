American Legion National Commander Expresses Condolences to United Kingdom for Loss of 'Legendary Queen'

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola issued the following statement regarding the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom has often been characterized as 'special.' The strength, grace and class that Elizabeth II exhibited as a princess during World War II and later as queen, has only deepened the affection that our veterans have for our allies in the United Kingdom. The passing of this legendary queen saddens The American Legion but we will always be inspired by her many decades of service to humanity and her commitment to freedom for all. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain."

