Eternalplanet to Launch Its First Home Energy Storage Product in US this month

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar's consumer-focused energy tech independent brand Eternalplanet is set to launch its first home energy storage product in the U.S. this month.

The main part of the product is only six and a quarter inches thick. The modular design ensures convenient transportation & installation and less space. To expand the battery capacity, people only need to increase the battery modules. Moreover, this product also supports multiple PV strings connection, which can make the product work with home solar systems to save electricity bills and provide continuous backup power for households during outages.

In terms of battery technologies, Eternalplanet uses safer and more stable lithium iron phosphate batteries, and the product has passed the UL 9540A unit level thermal runaway test. That is to say, the safety level of the product has reached the industry-leading level.

At present, Eternalplanet has not announced the price of the product yet. But from what's been made public, the product is very competitive in the industry. Riding on Canadian Solar's channel advantage of solar power for many years, Eternalplanet may become a dark horse in the home energy storage industry.

