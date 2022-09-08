Fictiv Named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor™ in Manufacturing Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv , the operating system for custom manufacturing, announced today that it has been named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in Manufacturing Operations.

Fictiv’s digital manufacturing platform simplifies sourcing for its customers. (PRNewswire)

Each year, Gartner provides Cool Vendor reports which are designed to highlight interesting, new, and innovative vendors, products, and services. The report gives some recommendations to the manufacturing operations leaders who evaluate emerging technology for improved visibility, digitalization and operational excellence.

Fictiv enables collaborative and streamlined design and supply chain workflows across engineering and sourcing teams to vastly improve productivity and speed to market without compromising quality or design intent.

"We believe being recognized by Gartner shows that Fictiv is a leading company for on-demand digital manufacturing and enables our customers to be exponentially more productive, massively reduce costs, and accomplish much more with less latency," said Dave Evans, CEO and co-founder of Fictiv. "With the supply chain risks and delays the industry has experienced over the past two years, it's more important than ever for manufacturing companies to be as agile as possible. As I noted during my presentation at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2022 in June, Fictiv demystifies and decongests the entire manufacturing process through our simplified sourcing infrastructure, and we continue to make that the focal point of our services."

Customers that utilize the Fictiv platform, which is SSAE 18 and System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II-compliant for security protocols, can expect a full software-based turnkey service, enabling access to on-demand, streamlined global manufacturing capacity through Fictiv's single online platform. Fictiv's AI-driven software platform, combined with boots-on-the-ground quality management professionals, eliminates time-consuming and repetitive tasks that manufacturers, engineers, and supply chain managers encounter when sourcing custom parts.

According to Gartner , "Increasing competition in the manufacturing industry puts pressure on organizations to reduce costs, improve customer experience, and increase profitability. Organizations armed with digital forces are disrupting business models with new value propositions."

Fictiv's inclusion in the Gartner 2022 Cool Vendors™in Manufacturing Operations report comes on the heels of the company receiving $100 million in a Series E funding round, the bolstering of Fictiv's injection molding manufacturing partner network in the U.S., and global expansion into India with a recent office opening in Pune. For more information on Fictiv, please visit the company's website .

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Manufacturing Operations, 2022, Rick Franzosa, Simon Jacobson, August 2022.

Gartner, Digital Transformation in Manufacturing, https://www.gartner.com/en/industries/manufacturing-digital-transformation

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Cool Vendors are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is the operating system (OS) for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent OS, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 20 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

Fictiv logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fictiv