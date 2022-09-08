Impartner Wins Three Industry and Business Awards in Summer 2022

Impartner wins Gold Stevie®, ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight and Golden Bridge Awards for its Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience and Google Ads for the Channel Products

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, is proud to announce it has won three prestigious awards over the summer—a Gold Stevie® Award in the International Business Awards®, ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award and a Globee Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Award.

"It's gratifying to be recognized for delivering products that improve partner experience for both companies and partners," said Impartner Vice President of Product Gary Sabin. "Impartner PX has already won five awards in 2022 alone. We will continue to listen to customers, analyze market trends and innovate for the future to help companies accelerate their revenue through the partner channel."

Impartner was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Relationship Management Solution category in the 19th Annual International Business Awards®—recognized for Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience. The sleek, revolutionary PRM interface is built from the ground up to meet the specialized needs of partners. Impartner PX puts the business enablement data partners need to manage their pipeline and grow their business front and center, eliminating the need to dig through marketing-driven websites to find information. Impartner PX stood out among more than 3,700 nominations submitted this year from organizations of all sizes and in every industry.

One judge praised Impartner on the significant ROI from using Impartner, "Indirect sales have increased with the efforts of this company…costs have been reduced by one third…the use of this service will lead to the rapid success of its users."

The ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Awards highlight channel and service provider innovators by honoring outstanding products, services and deployments across numerous technology categories. Impartner was named a winner in the Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough category for its proprietary solution developed in partnership with Google— Google Ads for the Channel. Google Ads for the Channel is a highly manageable and efficient solution for channel managers eager to optimize their indirect sales channel and overall marketing strategy through digital marketing. It allows brands to centrally create and implement local Google Ads campaigns for all of their channel partners, and unlike other methods, it requires zero effort at the local level.

Impartner also was named a winner in the Globee 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards— the premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry worldwide. Impartner was recognized in the Technology Software category for Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience. More than 100 judges from around the world, representing a broad spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

Impartner has recently announced the return of ImpartnerCON on Oct. 19-21 in Salt Lake City. Headliners include Jay McBain, Chief Analyst, Channels, Partnerships and Ecosystems at Canalys; Maria Chien, VP Research Director at Forrester; Janet Schijns, CEO of JS Group; and Jared Fuller, Founder of PartnerHacker. ImpartnerCON is one of the world's largest vendor-led channel industry events gathering the most influential channel leaders and industry speakers to collaborate, celebrate and deep dive into future-forward content. For more information, visit https://wow.impartner.com/impartnercon22-Splash.html.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here .

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

